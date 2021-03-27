In the mood for delicious and refreshing cocktails, or looking for DIY drinks to serve your guests? Take your pick from single malts, scotches, vodka, and gin and create lip-smacking cocktails with locally available produce this Holi.

HIBISCUS MEETS WHISKEY

Ingredients:

Talisker (10 years old) whiskey - 60 ml

Hibiscus syrup - 10 ml

Angostura bitter - 2 dashes

Spring flower for garnishing

Method:

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled mixing glass and stir for 15-20 seconds to dilute it. Strain over block ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a spring flower.

PEACHY DAY

Ingredients:

Black and White scotch whisky - 45 ml

Lime juice - 10 ml

Peach juice / syrup - 10 ml

A splash of Tonic

Orange peel for garnishing

Method:

Build all the ingredients into a tall glass, top it with ice and stir. Top it with soda and serve.

MANGO AND GIN

Ingredients:

Tanqueray London Dry Gin - 45 ml

Tonic - 150 ml

Mango juice - 30 ml

Garnish: 2 mint spring and 2 pieces of raw mango

Method:

Add the gin and mango juice to a glass and stir. Then tap the mint spring and add star anise. Fill the glass with crushed ice, top it up, with tonic and stir well. Garnish it with mint spring and raw mango and serve.

MALT-FRUIT CONCOCTION

Ingredients:

Singleton of Glendullan (12-year-old single malt whiskey) - 45 ml

Mango juice - 30 ml

Fresh lime juice - 15 ml

Peach syrup - 10 ml

Garnish: Fresh peach slices and mint sprig

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake it well for 10 seconds. Double strain into a coupette glass and garnish with a fresh peach slice and mint.

GIN AND TONIC

Ingredients:

Gordon’s London Dry Gin - 60 ml

Tonic water - 180 ml

Garnish: Lime Wedge

Method:

Fill a chilled Copa glass with fresh ice cubes. Pour the gin over ice and top up with chilled tonic. Gently squeeze a wedge of lime into the glass before dropping it in and give it all a final stir.

CITRUS OVERDOSE

Ingredients:

Johnnie Walker Red Label - 50 ml

White Lemonade - 150 ml

Garnish: Orange slice or Orange peel

Method:

In a glass filled with ice, pour the whisky. Add in the sweet lemonade and stir. Garnish with an orange slice or an orange peel.

APPLE OF MY EYE

Ingredients:

Smirnoff Green Apple - 45 ml

3 Fresh Mint Sprigs

Soda to top

Garnish: Mint Sprig

Method:

In a tall glass, drop the mint sprigs and gently squeeze them to release their flavours. Pour the Smirnoff Green Apple and fill it with ice. Top with soda, gently stir it and serve.

GINGER DOG

Ingredients:

Copper Dog - 37.5 ml

Ginger Ale

Plum - 2 dashes

Garnish: Orange slice

Method:

In a tall glass, build up all the ingredients over a few ice cubes. Garnish and serve.

GRANT’S AND GINGER

Ingredients:

Grant’s Distinction - 50 ml

Ginger Ale - 150 ml

Lime - 1/2 piece

Method:

Add the whisky into an ice filled glass. Top with ginger ale and squeeze half a lime. Garnish with lime wedge.

MINT JULEP

Ingredients:

Grant’s Distinction - 50 ml

Simple/Sugar syrup - 10 ml

Lime juice - 8 to 10 ml

Mint leaves - 10

Method:

Lightly mix mint leaves, lime juice and sugar syrup in a glass. Add Grant’s Distinction, pack it with crushed ice and stir. Garnish with mint leaves.