Dive into the rich flavours of Mangalore cuisine at Taj Connemara in Chennai

Mangalore not only boasts of breathtaking landscapes but is also a treasure trove of culinary wonders, offering a delightful fusion of flavours. To bring this culinary extravaganza to Chennai, Chef Mahesh from Vivanta Mangalore and the Executive Chef of Taj Connemara, Rajsekhar Sastry have curated an interesting menu that recreates the flavours of enchanting Mangalore.

From working with a local caterer to becoming a chef at Taj, Chef Mahesh’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. He joined Vivanta Mangalore in 2010 and since then has been delighting guests with magic of fresh flavours and authentic taste of Mangalorean cuisine. At the Verandah, the all-day dining restaurant at Taj Connemara, guests can relish a diverse range of dishes reflecting the region's culinary tradition.

Guests can indulge in Neer dosa (traditional bread made with rice batter); Kori gassi (chicken cooked with traditional byadigi chilli paste and spices simmered with coconut milk); Kori ghee roast (slow cooked chicken with ghee and byadigi chilli paste); Yeti ghee roast (slow cooked prawn with ghee and byadigi chilli paste); Massa sukha (slow cooked tender lamb cubes with spices and grated coconut); Fish pulimunchi (fresh catch cooked with tamarind and chilli curry); Kori roti (traditional rice crispies with chicken curry); Yeti chutney (dry shrimp chutney); and the famous Mangalorean tawa kori (tender chicken leg with dry spice mix). Vegetarians must not miss the Pineapple menasakai (pineapple cooked with ground roasted red chilli, coconut, methi, jeera, coriander); and the pumpkin delight, Kumbada sasive (pumpkin cooked with green chilli, mustard, coconut paste).

The Verandah, Taj Connemara | On till October 14 | Dinner Buffet | INR 2,200 plus taxes per person