In 2021 India ordered two biryanis per second

India loves biryani! We are not saying it, the latest statistics titled 'StatEATstics report' released by food delivery platform Swiggy shows that India ordered 115 biryanis per minute or 2 (1.91) biryanis per second.

This is a huge jump compared to the 2020 numbers when 90 Biryanis were ordered per minute. "Chicken Biryani is still the queen of our hearts and ordered 4.3 times more than her humble vegetarian counterpart," mentions the report. Over 4.25L lakh new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering a Chicken Biryani. While Chicken Biryani topped the charts in Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Hyderabad, Mumbai ordered twice as many Dal Khichidis as compared to Chicken Biryanis. The report also mentions that search for healthy food on Swiggy doubled in 2021. Health-focused restaurants on Swiggy HealthHub witnessed a 200% increase in orders. Bengaluru emerged as the most health-conscious city followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai.

However, the most binged snack of the year was the samosa. About five million samosas were ordered and the Desi Samosa was ordered six times more than Chicken Wings. Pav Bhaji was India’s second favourite snack with 2.1 million orders. Gulab Jamun was the top dessert of the year with a total of 2.1 million orders, the Rasmalai was the next most ordered sweet dish with 1.27 million orders.

Among other things, the food delivery app also reported some strange but true incidents that took place during the year. Chennai turned out to be the most generous city where a Swiggy delivery partner was tipped Rs. 6000 for a single order. A Biryani lover in Kolkata made a Swiggy Genie delivery partner travel 39.3 Kms from home to bring her favourite Mutton Biryani! In a single order, a customer in Kolkata ordered 15.4 Kgs of Hilsa from Swiggy Meat Stores.