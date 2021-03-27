The two-day festivities of Holi will begin from Sunday ie March 28. And one dish that is a must for all Holi celebrations is the thandai. But if you are someone who likes home-made thandai then here are a few thandai recipes that can be tried at home.

Chef Vikas Khanna, the brand ambassador of Quaker Oats shares his secret recipe for Oats Thandai, while Maharaj Joshram Choudhary, the corporate chef of Khandani Rajdhani shares his heirloom recipe of the Gulab Kesari Thandai. Celebrated chef, chef Manish Mehrotra shares Almond and Basil Thandai.

Oats Thandai

Ingredients:

Quaker Oats - 1and 1/2 cups

Water - 3 cups

Cahsew nuts - 10-12

Almonds - 10-12

Black peppercorns - 25-30

Raisins - 10-12

Cardamom - 10-12

Poppy seeds - 1 tsp

Melon seeds - 1 tsp

Fennel seeds - 1 tsp

Sugar - 1/4 cup

Saffron soaked milk - 1 pinch saffron in 1 tbsp milk

Rose water - 1/2 tsp



Method:

Heat a pan on medium flame. Dry roast the oats for 5 minutes to avoid rawness of the oats. Let the oats cool.

Take a blender, add dry the roasted oats, water as required, grind it, and keep aside.

Soak almonds, cashew nuts, peppercorns, raisins, cardamom, poppy seeds, fennel seeds and melon seeds in ½ cup of water for 5-6 hours.

Strain the water and grind the soaked ingredients in a blender to make a smooth paste.

Add the ground paste to the oats mixture and strain the mixture through a sieve.

Cook this oats thandai mixture in a saucepan for 5 minutes on a low flame.

Add sugar, saffron and rose water and mix till sugar is dissolved in it.

Cool down the thandai for a while and then refrigerate it.



Gulab Kesari Thandai (Recipe for 1 portion of approx 250 ml)

Ingredients:

Thandai Masala Paste – 1 Tbsp

Boiled Chilled Full Fat Milk – 200 Ml

Sugar Powder – 2 Tbsp

Gulkand – 1 Tbsp

Mixed Chopped Nuts – 01 Tbsp

Rose Syrup – 4 Tbsp

Dry Rose Petals – 1 Tsp

Saffron – as required

Ingredients for the Thandai Masala Paste (Makes 10 portions of 250 ml each)

Peeled Almonds – ½ Cup

Cashew nut – ½ Cup

Black Pepper Corn – 25 to 30 Corns

Elaichi – 25 to 30 Pcs

Poppy Seeds (Khus Khus) – 02 Tbsp

Fennel Seeds – 2 Tbsp

Melon Seeds (Charmagaj) – 2 Tbsp

Saffron – 25 to 30 Strands

Dry Rose Petals – 2 Tbsp



Method to make Thandai Masala Paste:

Soak all the ingredients in water for a minimum of 4 hours.

Strain all the ingredients out from the water.

Grind the ingredients in a wet grinder to smooth paste.

Store in an air tight container.

Can be stored for 3 days in the refrigerator.



Method to make the Thandai:

Take chilled milk and add the Thandai Masala Paste, Sugar, Rose Syrup, and Gulkand and stir well to mix all the ingredients evenly.

Garnish with the chopped nuts and the dry rose petals. Serve chilled.



Almond and Basil Thandai (Recipe for four, 200 ml each)

Ingredients

Soaked and peeled almonds 2 tbsp

Soaked melon seeds 2 tbsp

Soaked poppy seeds 1 tbsp

Almond slivers ½ cup

Sugar ¼ cup

A pinch of saffron strands

4 fresh holy basil leaves

Milk 2 cups

Green cardamom powder ½ tbsp

Black peppercorns 1/2 tsp

Soaked fennel seeds ¼ cup



Method

Make a smooth paste of fennel seeds, poppy seeds, and almonds.

In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk and saffron strands to a boil.

Dissolve the sugar in the milk.

Grind the fresh holy basil leaves and black peppercorns to a paste and add it to the milk.

Add the almond, poppy seed and fennel seed paste along with cardamom powder and almond slivers to the milk and simmer it for 2-3 minutes.