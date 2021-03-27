What would an ideal pair of footwear for Holi be? A pair that's colourful, sparks a sense of joy and maybe just adds to the sense of colour all around! With that in mind, we have rounded up some footwear options for you that you might enjoy wearing during this socially-distanced festival of colour.

Aprajita Toor

Mumbai-based Aprajita Toor, known for her line of handcrafted footwear has some minimalistic yet chic options for you to pick from this Holi. You can choose from several sliders that come in sorbet peak, brown, suede, yellow and white.

Melissa





Melissa

Brazillian footwear label Melissa, which’s available in India has a few great choices for Holi too. They are known for their comfortable slip-ons and flats with simple contours, and creating ‘jelly’ footwear - crafted from recyclable plastic and they come in a plethora of colour options.

Fizzy Goblet



Fizzy Goblet:

Fizzy Goblet has juttis in myriad hues - but these Happy Go Lucky Juttis in pink and yellow with intricate gold embroidery can be paired well with your white salwar kurta and add a pop of bright shades too! They are comfortable and dressy all at the same time.



Birkenstock



Birkenstock

Check out German footwear brand Birkenstock that is known for the comfort quotient and lightweight footwear. However, their Spring Summer 2021, Birkenstock, has a whole lot of colour options for their footwear making them quite comfortable for Holi.