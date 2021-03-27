The season of colours is just around the corner. The city seems to be bustling with social-distanced Holi events. But if you haven’t made any plans yet, worry not. We’ve got your back and sorted out plans for you.

For those who prefer a quiet and relaxing festival experience, a weekend getaway to the nearest destination always seems to just fit in. And if you enjoy something similar, then this long weekend, what better than a quick getaway and indulge in self-care and pampering spa sessions? If that grabs your attention, then head out to Novotel Hyderabad as they have exclusive Holi staycation packages. Their festive-special package, Holi-cation offers a refined room with an elevated dining experience. And since it is a festival, how can we do without our favorite Indian mithai? The package also includes a Holi buffet and one can savour traditional delicacies like gujiya, and malpua. Also, look out for what we hear is their signature -- Dahi Balle.

And while the patrons are relishing their decadent sweetmeats, one can check out their spa and therapy sessions which are also a part of this offer.

Rs. 1,399 ++ for the buffet per person.

On 27th and 28th March 2021. At Novotel Hyderabad Airport.