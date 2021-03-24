This Holi season indulge in Indian sweets presented by the corporate chef of Khandani Rajdhani. Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary shares his favourite Apple Jalebi recipe with us. A classic Holi delicacy, you ought to give this simple preparation a try.

Ingredients:

Apple - 1

Sugar - 300 grams

Kesar - 1 gram

Water - 250 millilitres

Milk - 250 millilitres

Curd - 100 grams

Maida - 200 grams

Ghee - 500 grams

Preparation:

You need to prepare the maida and the curd mix one day in advance to create the batter.

Method:

Melt the sugar in water to make a syrup, and then add milk to the solution to remove any blackness formed in the syrup.

Cut the apple slices and keep it aside.

Take a kadhai and heat the ghee. Dip the apple slices in the batter and fry it in the kadhai.

Once they are fried, soak the pieces in the sugar syrup and serve.