What is the festival of colours if there is no Thandai on the menu? A popular milk-based drink made with dryfruits and fennel seeds, the Holi festivities are incomplete without this favourite Indian drink. This year the corporate chef of Khandani Rajdhani, Jodharam Choudhary shared his signature Gulab Kesari Thanadi and Thandai Masala recipes to kick-start the festive season.

Gulab Kesari Thandai

Ingredients:

Thandai Masala Paste – 1 tablespoon

Boiled Chilled Full Fat Milk – 200 milliliters

Sugar Powder – 2 tablespoons

Gulkand – 1 tablespoon

Mixed Chopped Nuts – 01 tablespoon

Rose Syrup – 4 tablespoons

Dry Rose Petals – 1 tablespoon

Saffron – as required

Method:

Take chilled milk and add the thandai masala paste, sugar, rose syrup, and gulkand. Stir well and mix till the ingredients are nicely blended.

Garnish with the chopped nuts and the dry rose petals.

Served chilled.

Holi special

Thandai Masala Paste

Ingredients:

Peeled Almonds – Half cup

Cashew nut – Half cup

Black PepperCorn – 25 to 30 corns

Elaichi – 25 to 30 pieces

Poppy Seeds (Khus Khus) – 2 tablespons

Fennel Seeds – 2 tablespoons

Melon Seeds (Charmagaj) – 2 tablespoons

Saffron – 25 to 30 strands

Dry Rose Petals – 2 tablespoons

Method:

Soak all the ingredients in water for a minimum of 4 hours.

Strain all the ingredients out from the water.

Grind the ingredients in a wet grinder to smooth paste.

Store in an airtight container.

Can be stored for 3 days in the refrigerator.

Can be served for 10 portions of 250 milliliter each.