Holi 2021: Khandani Rajasthan Hyderabad shares the classic Gulabi Kesari Thandai that you must try at home
What is the festival of colours if there is no Thandai on the menu? A popular milk-based drink made with dryfruits and fennel seeds, the Holi festivities are incomplete without this favourite Indian drink. This year the corporate chef of Khandani Rajdhani, Jodharam Choudhary shared his signature Gulab Kesari Thanadi and Thandai Masala recipes to kick-start the festive season.
Gulab Kesari Thandai
Ingredients:
Thandai Masala Paste – 1 tablespoon
Boiled Chilled Full Fat Milk – 200 milliliters
Sugar Powder – 2 tablespoons
Gulkand – 1 tablespoon
Mixed Chopped Nuts – 01 tablespoon
Rose Syrup – 4 tablespoons
Dry Rose Petals – 1 tablespoon
Saffron – as required
Method:
Take chilled milk and add the thandai masala paste, sugar, rose syrup, and gulkand. Stir well and mix till the ingredients are nicely blended.
Garnish with the chopped nuts and the dry rose petals.
Served chilled.
Thandai Masala Paste
Ingredients:
Peeled Almonds – Half cup
Cashew nut – Half cup
Black PepperCorn – 25 to 30 corns
Elaichi – 25 to 30 pieces
Poppy Seeds (Khus Khus) – 2 tablespons
Fennel Seeds – 2 tablespoons
Melon Seeds (Charmagaj) – 2 tablespoons
Saffron – 25 to 30 strands
Dry Rose Petals – 2 tablespoons
Method:
Soak all the ingredients in water for a minimum of 4 hours.
Strain all the ingredients out from the water.
Grind the ingredients in a wet grinder to smooth paste.
Store in an airtight container.
Can be stored for 3 days in the refrigerator.
Can be served for 10 portions of 250 milliliter each.