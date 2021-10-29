Our pick of Deepavali hampers in Bengaluru

Smoor

The luxury chocolate label has introduced special gifting boxes for Diwali. From their boxes of luxury chocolates, pralines, roasted almond barks and mini delight to golden delight trays, there is an entire range you can choose from. But the highlights of this collection are the Gold Bar Box with Mallet and the Indulgence Hamper. The limited edition gold bar hamper comes packed with a mallet that will be handy to break open the surprise in the box. The orange box hamper includes single origin chocolate bars and a box

of luxury chocolates in exotic flavours. Rs 400 upwards. At all outlets



Lil’ Goodness

The festive season is super indulgent, but if you are a health nut, here are hampers with goodies packed with antioxidants, essential vitamins and minerals, and plant protein. The Celebrations hampers range (available in options like Royal, Magnum and Premium) by this city-based brand offers guilt-free treats such as single-origin cocoa jaggery chocolates, moringa cookie jar, prebiotic chocolates, honey and dates cookie jar, and much more. Rs 799 upwards. Available online

ITC Hotels

ITC Windsor and ITC Gardenia have introduced special Diwali hampers comprising everything from dry fruits and sweets to chocolates and tea light holders. The hampers are available in four categories — The Festive Reserve, The Celebration Special, The Deluxe Selection, The Grand Curation and Regal Assemblage. The hampers feature handcrafted treats such as Nutmeg Chocolate Fudge, Fabelle Continents Dessert Collection (box of five truffles), Honey Dry Fruit and Seed bars, Indian mithai and dry fruit cake. Rs 2,999++ upwards. At Residency Road and Golf Course Road

Anand Sweets

Known for their Indian sweets and savouries, this brand has now launched the #DiwaliKaAnand promotion for the festive season. The sweet boxes include treats such as Cashew Bukaj Baklava, Rose Dry Fruit Burfi, Badam Ginni, Banaras Sohanpapdi, and Kaju Katli. Almond and pistachio biscotti

are also on offer. Rs 795++ upwards. At all outlets

The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru

Turkish Pistachio Truffle, Anjeer Sultane, Rose Blossom mithai, Dry Fruit Cake, Macaroons, Special Tea and Hunan Sauce are all part of the gift hamper by this luxury hotel. The hotel also offers special assorted Indian sweets, signature mithais and fine Indian chocolates for other smaller hampers. Rs 1,500++ upwards. At Bhartiya City

Vahdam

If you have an ardent tea lover in your life, then these hampers are just the thing. The different boxes contain assortments of some of Vahdam’s signature tea blends such as oolong tea, white tea, turmeric ginger, Vedic kadha and hibiscus rose herbal tea. In addition, it also comprises coffee mugs and travel-friendly tumblers. Rs 399 upwards. Available online

