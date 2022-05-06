Dharshan Munidasa, the chef behind Ministry of Crab, comes to Bengaluru for a pop-up

The man behind the world-renowned chain of restaurants Ministry of Crab, Dharshan Munidasa, will be in Bengaluru for a special two-day pop-up at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Hosted by Far & East, one of Four Seasons restaurants, the culinary showcase will be helmed by Dharshan and his team of chefs from the Ministry of Crab that's rated no. 35 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list. The two-day pop-up will serve a special four course meal.

Chilli Crab

On the opening night, Stranger & Sons presents a special cocktail experience at Copitas which recently was listed as one of Asia's 50 Best Bars. This will be followed by the sitdown dinner that's curated by Dharshan.

“I’m excited to bring Ministry of Crab to Four Seasons and to share our magnificent crustaceans with the diners of Bangalore for the first time. With the flavours of Sri Lanka and fresh ingredients, we will add colour and authenticity to the already vibrant food ethos of Bangalore,” remarked the chef.

The Menu that will be showcased at Far & East and will have some recognisable favourites like Avocado and Crab Salad, Garlic Chilli Prawn that will be served with a traditional Sri Lankan Kade Bread. For mains diners can expect a wickedly spiced Pepper Crab served with Japanese Rice bursting with the flavours of hand-crushed peppercorn, whole peppercorn and pepper stock.

Ministry of Crab celebrates Sri Lanka’s abundant seafood, particularly the Mud Crab, commonly held to be the best in the world. Launched in December 2011, Ministry of Crab transformed Colombo’s dining scene, and placed the island on the global culinary map.

Rs. 7,500++ per person. May 11-12, 7 pm. At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, Ganganagar

