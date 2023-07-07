Keeping iD simple: The latest iD outlet in Kathipara is a new option offering heart-warming simplicity

Kathipara’s Uptown arena has caught the eye of the Chennai public. With extravagant set-ups and innovative approaches towards elevating their respective brand identities, one stands out due to its genuine efforts to remain connected to roots and elegant simplicity. iD’s newest outlet at the venue, which is also open around the clock, is a treat for families, friends and colleagues alike. With tiffin items like dosa, idli and others available 24/7, this outlet also adds to its menu diverse options of chaat items along with traditional meals which are available at fixed hours during the day



As we walked into the relatively small restaurant, we noticed the karuveppilai green walls that engulfed the space, thus keeping in line with the brand’s identity of staying true to its South Indian roots. Upon being seated, we were served the traditional Nannari Sharbat and Rose milk. We chose to sip the same during the course of the entire meal as they served as great palette cleansers.



Karuveppilai Podi Idli





With the varieties in the vada platter including the Medhu, Masala, and Keerai variants kicking off the meal, we relished each bite. The kara chutney and sambar took us back to the simpler days of our childhood we would chomp on them without a care in the world. The Karuveppilai Podi Idli was the better of the two variants we were served as it complemented the piping-hot sambar, in a soul-filling unison. But the simple yet brilliant twist in the taste of the Roasted Garlic Dosa is what will stay with us the most from their breakfast spread. Each bite of the dosa felt like a traditional take on contemporary garlic bread and dipping the same in the thenga chutney and sambar successively, made us break out the chef ’s-kiss hand gesture. The essence of the garlic didn’t feel as overbearing and that is what really worked for us.



Having almost satiated our breakfast cravings, we were still curious to try some of the chaat dishes that have been added to the menu to bring ‘a splash of the north’. While the Hakka Bhel presented the right mix of crunch, spice and sourness, the Cheese Burst Vada Pav just melted in the mouth with its cheesy ooze and notes of the traditional vada pav spice. We closed it out with a hot cup of filter coffee, the intensity of which can be adjusted according to taste.



Assorted chaat platter





Meal for two: ₹500