Nyonya food festival at The Park reminds just how mouth-watering Malay & Thai cuisine is

Imagine ordering your food and waiting at the table for the soup and appetisers to arrive and the waiter brings you a cup full of erm… stuff, instead of what you had in mind. Well, that is how our session at the Nyonya food festival began.

Also read: The Mayflower's new menu is filled with delectable Asian & Italian café staples

In Nyonya food festival, The Spicy Laksa is a bowl full of noodles, egg, seafood and other condiments with the coconut milk soup as the base. It is a visual delight and is a bomb in the mouth without a doubt. What followed later, Malaysian vegetables satay with spicy peanut sauce, was equally good.

The Spicy Laksa with seafood was the best way to begin the meal

The highlight of the appetisers though was the Otak OIak. The grilled fish cake made with Malaysian spices wrapped in banana leaf was rather enjoyable, for it was soft and cooked to perfection. If you are a person who can’t do without fried chicken though, you will be pleased when you try the Nyonya Fried Chicken that is as crispy as it gets and is served with lemon grass sambal.

For the main course, we tried the Sambal Udang (prawns cooked with sambal belacan and tomato), Roast Duck, Ribbon Rice Noodles and Nasi Ayam. The highlights among the mains were the Roast Duck, made with green pepper corn and bok choy, and Nasi Ayam.

The fried chicken had the right texture

The duck was cooked to perfection and the meat was chewy as well. The Nasi Ayam, which comprises Pandan infused rice, roasted chicken, egg, sambal sauce and cucumber though was fan-bleeding-tastic! One must really try the dish to understand how the flavours come together to create magic in your mouth.

Of course, no meal can end without a yummy dessert and for this, we were served Sticky Rice with Pandan Custard and Coconut Gelato. Sounds delicious… it tasted that way too.

The sticky rice with pandan custard was the right way to end the meal on a high note

Also read: Around Andhra in 22 dishes: Dakshin at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park celebrates Andra spices and flavours with this menu

Speaking to Indulge, Chef Ashutosh Nerlekar, the Director of Food Production at The Park said it was chef Sitam Lama who curated the dishes. He assured that none of the dishes were meddled with to make them more palatable to Indians. Also, the culinary team has ensured that all the necessary spices were imported, to keep the authenticity of the dishes intact.

Starts today. INR 1,200++. Lunch and Dinner. On till 28 October. At Lotus, The Park Chennai.