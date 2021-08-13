Independence Day: From brunches to buffets, here’s what Hyderabad chefs are whipping up

This weekend is a special one and the city is preparing to celebrate Independence Day with all the needed safety protocols. And if you are looking for a gourmet meal then here are some options to choose from. This August 15, indulge in flavours from Himachal Pradesh to Hyderabad.

Okra - Hyderabad Marriott Hotel And Convention Centre

If kebabs and tikkas are what you are craving for, then you must check out Okra’s Independence brunch. The fine-dining restaurant offers a special menu with dishes such as Jahangir Murgh Tikka, Achari Mahi Tikka, and Railway Mutton Curry. The menu also includes vegetarian specialties — Palak Anjeer Kofte, Hari Mirch Ka Paneer, and Dal Frontier.

Rs.1,899 upwards. At Tank Bund Road, 12.30 pm to 4 pm.

A part of Okra's spread

Golconda Pavilion - ITC Kohenur

There is no better place to spend quality time with your family than at a restaurant with a view. Golconda Pavilion, known for its gourmet buffet spread, is hosting a multi-cuisine buffet party with intimate seating. While they will be serving various Indian bites, you must try the Sehrangi Pulao. The dish is made only for D-day and is a combination of colourful dumplings cooked with aromatic rice.

Rs. 2,100 upwards. At Madhapur, 1 pm to 4 pm.

Spread from Golconda Pavilion

Seasonal Tastes

Seasonal Tastes is hosting a special brunch with an array of dishes from across the country. Their menu offers favourites like Kukkad Masala, a chicken curry from Punjab, Maa Chole Ki Dal, a lentil soup from Himachal Pradesh, and Dabeli, Mumbai’s favourite street food. You can also expect thukpas and a variety of payasams. And while you are at it, try the Chapala Pulusu from Andhra Pradesh. It is a fish curry cooked in spices and tamarind. `

Rs. 2,195 upwards. Hi-Tech City, 12.30 pm to 4 pm.

Desserts from Seasonal Tastes

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com