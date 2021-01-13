Missing the regional delicacies you would have enjoyed if you were at home during Sankranti? Well, you can still enjoy the goodness of a scrumptious meal. Head out to these outlets in Hyderabad that serve authentic Telugu specialities and enjoy a delicious festive feast.

ITC Kakatiya

Naatukodi Pulusu, Mamidikaya Mudda Pappu, Chakra Pongal - doesn’t the mention of these regional dishes bring back Sankranti memories? Dakshin, ITC Kakatiya, Begumpet is where you can savour this special Pongal menu. Their culinary expertise is clearly shown in their carefully crafted Sankranti menu. To add more fun to their scrumptious dishes is their wide-open ambience and walls adorned with beautiful paintings.

Available till 16 January. Price: Rs. 2199 onwards.

Rayalaseema Ruchulu

If you want a mix of everything and prefer thalis, then Rayalaseema Ruchulu has to be your destination. For this festival season, they have two variants of thalis - Raja Bhojanam in vegetarian and non-vegetarian platters. Their veg thali comprises Nannari with fresh lime, Kaaram Appalu, Gutti Vankaya Koora, Ragi Sangati and Bellam Payasam. If you are looking for a meaty meal, pick their non-veg thali which comprises not only these vegetarian delicacies but also includes Gongura Mutton and Chicken Curry.

Available till 17 January. Price: Rs. 389 onwards.

Raja Bhojanam Thali from Rayalaseema Ruchulu

Ohri’s Uppu

If a plate of Gunta Ponganalu served with vadiyam and podis sounds more like your favourite festive meal, then hop off to Ohri’s Uppu, Banjara Hills. Their thali's menu includes regional favourites like Mamidikaya Pappu, Tomato Thotakura, and Bellam Panakam Gaarelu. Their special Pongal menu also consists of festival specials - Idly Podimas, Vada Majjiga Pulusu and Shakkara Pongal. If an elaborate vegetarian meal is on your mind, then Ohri’s beckons you.

Available till 16 January. Price: 399 onwards.

Seaonal favourites from Ohri's Uppu

The Westin Mindspace

If you truly wish to enjoy the harvest specialities, then give The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Madhapur a visit. Their themed brunch and dinner buffets are aimed at bringing different cultures to one room. They call their festive menu as Harvest Brunch and Harvest Dinner and each day display varieties of dishes from different regions of India. On 17 January, their theme is harvest foods from North Indian states like. You can expect to find dishes like urad dal kachori, atte ke laddoo and gajak.

Available till 17 January. Price: 1,800 onwards