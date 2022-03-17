Hyderabad's bustling beer market is all about freshly brewed low-calorie beers

Hyderabad already has so many places serving freshly brewed beer and boasts of a bustling market for it. But two friends Nagendra Tayi and Satya Siva Athi were not happy with what was being served. So, the two -- Masters in Chemical Engineering from the US — thought of doing something different.



An exciting new low-calorie beer is coming to Hyderabad this summer. It is American Brew Crafts Private Limited’s newest incarnation — the ‘BlockBuster’ beer. To find more, CE catches up with the company’s CEO Nagendra and the director of American Brew Crafts, Satya.



Having spent years in the US, the duo has tasted different kinds of beers and were dissatisfied with the flavours being sold in India. So, in 2015, they got the idea of starting a brewery. Two years later, they signed a pact with American Brew Crafts.



“We started with the non-performing abandoned brewing unit in Sangareddy. Later, we imported brewing machinery from Germany and made a fully automated plant. We started the production of our first beer in January 2018. A year later, we opened another brewery in Andhra Pradesh and em ployed 300 people,” says Satya.



For them, BlockBuster is a celebration. “We just did not want to brew the same beer as the others. We wanted a unique aroma and taste. We toiled with master brewers, underwent a lot of taste trials and after six months, we got the desirable taste and aroma. One could smell it way before they tasted it, connoisseurs would know it’s perfect,” Nagendra says.



The six months were the toughest, Nagendra continues. “After we gave our master brewer the idea, we started playing around with a variety of hops and yeast. There is an infinite number of hops and yeast, but we had to wait for a fortnight to taste the ingredients. We did this constantly, till we got the right taste.”



American Brew Crafts did a soft launch of the beer in August 2021, when they sold 50,000 crates. “People loved it and that is why we recently had a grand launch,” says Satya. “We are excited about low-calorie drinks and want to launch a healthy wheat beer too. We will launch it by the end of this summer,” he says.