Diwali 2022: From almond dragees to ragi muffins, here are the best Diwali hampers in Hyderabad

With Diwali around the corner, everybody is gearing up for all the festivities with specially curated menus and gift boxes. On the cards are unique picks like Scottish ShortBread, Kalakand Tea Cake, and alcohol-infused truffle chocolates. Here are our top picks for where to get these gift boxes from…

Foncé Chocolatier

Apart from dry fruit boxes that come with Organic Honey Granola, Peri Peri Cashew Nuts, and Almonds, Foncé also offers limited gifting boxes named after flowers — Hibiscus and Lotus. The boxes include options such as Almond and Orange Cake, Scottish ShortBread, and Milk Chocolate Almond Dragees.

Rs 1,000 upwards. Available at Foncé Chocolatier.

Not Just Vanilla

Palak Agarwal whips up utterly delicious themed cakes with her vegetarian cloud kitchen, Not Just Vanilla. For this festive season, the young baker has introduced a new menu with Indian fusion desserts including Chocolate Barfi Brownie, Cassata Jar, Kalakand Tea Cake, and Masala Makhana. The kitchen also has gift boxes that come with beautiful lights and diyas. Rs 650 upwards (for hampers). Order online.

ZUCI Artisanal Chocolates

Known for serving the city the best of chocolates, Zuci, just like every year has curated a range of gifting hampers. They have six varieties of options and are named Dhriti,Viti, Anandotsava, Paristuti, Prabhavah, and Vibhava. These boxes contain decadent picks like Mandola Enrobed Almond Rocks, Mexican Cheese Cashew, and Oatmeal and Choco Chip Cookies. Rs 1,800 upwards. At ZUCI Artisanal Chocolates.

Sourir Bakehouse

Another home kitchen that serves first-class desserts and bento cakes is Sourir Bakehouse. Their Diwali delights include Lemon & Honey Madeleines, Parmesan Pepper Twists, and Persian Mawa Cake. The names oftheir hampers are inspired by bright colours to represent the joy of celebration like Sparkling Yellow, Magical Pink, and Radiant Rust. Rs 1,600 upwards. Order online.

Shathabdhi Organics

If you are someone who watches what youeat but still wish to be indulgent this Diwali, then we suggest you check out Shathabdhi Organics! They’ve introduced gourmet hampers that offer an array of healthy desserts and savoury items — Jowar Muffins, Ragi Muffins,and Granola Bottles are a few to name. They also have pre-mixes like Ragi Soup Mix, which you can try making at home. Rs 499 upwards. At Shathabdhi Organics.

Truffle & Co.

If rich chocolate is what you are craving, then look no further than Truffle & Co. The luxury chocolate brand’s hand-rolled truffles are a rage and how! They kicked off the festive season with an interesting range of truffles in flavours like Asian Zing Truffle (white chocolate infused with Sichuan peppercorns), Vesper Martini Truffle (dark chocolate infused withvodka, gin, and a twist of lime), and Mornings in Rome Truffle (espresso-infused milk chocolate, kahlua, almond biscotti). Rs 1,500 upwards. Order online.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com

