From dessert hampers to traditional juthis, here is your Diwali gifting guide from Hyderabad

The gifting season is just around the corner! And while it is the time to splurge, selecting and picking gifts for your loved ones can get slightly tricky. But, fret not, we have got your back. Here are the top five places from where you can purchase Diwali hampers, traditional wear, and even indulge in a range of perfumes.

1. Spero Patisserie and Boulangerie

Helmed by Priya Bhoopal, Spero is known for whipping up delicious artisanal desserts. This year, for Diwali, the patisserie has curated a menu that offers new desserts and gift hampers. Pannacotta, fruit tarts, tiramisu, tres leches, chocolate slices — you name it and they’ve got it! Want more? You can also go for their customised hampers, where you can pick what goes into the boxes. Rs 1,500 upwards. At Spero, Jubilee Hills.

Fruit tarts (Credits: Unsplash)

2. Fizzy Goblet

Did someone say festive footwear? We heard you! Fizzy Goblet’s festive collection is all about adding a pop of colour to ethnic outfits. As everyone likes to dress up at their traditional best, gifting a pair of shoes, which pairs well with Indian clothes seems like a great way. From juthis decorated with shimmer or floral prints to sliders embellished with pearls, the label’s collection has great options. Rs 3,000 upwards. At Fizzy Goblet, Gachibowli.

Fizzy Goblet hampers

3. Oye Happy

For Hyderabadis, the go-to place for gifting ideas has been Oye Happy for the past few years. They are known for creating funky and quirky gifting options and if you wish to do something fun, then their hampers could be the right fit. Their hampers include assorted dry fruits, miniature jar lights, fridge magnets, personalised cards, and glitter bombs. Rs 399 upwards. Place orders online at their website.

Oye Happy (Picture credits: website)

4. Mahima Mahajan

Who says that you cannot gift designer wear for boys and men? If you wish to be indulgent this festive season, then what better than picking Mahima Mahajan’s festive wear designed for him? From organza kurtas to satin jackets, the label has a range of options for everyone. Rs 18,000 upwards. At Elahe, Banjara Hills.

From Mahima Mahajan's festive wear collection (Credits: Elahe website)

5. Scentido Niche Perfumery

Who doesn’t enjoy good perfume? Perhaps, that’s why perfumes have always been one of the best gifts you can give someone. And, your one-stop shop for perfumes in the town has to be Scentido Niche Perfumery, which offers exclusive fragrances from around the world. The store has also launched new additions from Italy-based perfume house, Nobile 1942 Profumi, just in time for the festive season. The artisanal fragrances come with notes of Bergamot, Tangerine, Pink Peppercorn, and Bulgarian Rose. Price on request. At Scentido, Banjara Hills.