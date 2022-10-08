Radiohead Brands collaborates with Sleepy Owl for a new espresso martini cocktail mixer 

A finely crafted cocktail mixer for coffee enthusiasts will soon be available in the market. Radiohead Brands, makers of Jimmy’s, a leading non-alcoholic mixers company has collaborated with homegrown coffee brand Sleepy Owl to introduce the new Espresso Martini mixer. Crafted at Jimmy’s Cocktail Labs, this combination delivers a great new product that brings in all the complexities and richness of an Espresso Martini.

Also read: World Coffee Day 2022: Here are the latest trends followed by coffee drinkers

Commenting on the launch of the product, Ankur Bhatia, Founder & CEO of Radiohead Brands told media sources, “At Jimmy’s Cocktail Labs, we are always looking to bring new and exciting ways for consumers to enjoy their spirits. For Jimmy’s, Sleepy Owl was a natural fit to collaborate with given the way both brands have transformed their respective categories. Both our teams have been jointly working on this product for some time and we are excited to finally launch an Espresso Martini mixer, crafted with the punch of espresso coffee infused with a balanced complexity of flavours that Jimmy’s is now known for.”

According to sources, the craftsmanship behind the curation of espresso martini is a testament to India’s fast-growing love for both coffee and cocktails and a new homegrown ability to create high-quality craft beverages in India, taking flavour innovation to the next level.

On the partnership, Arman Sood, co-founder of Sleepy Owl was quoted as saying, “The sweet irony is that the idea for this collaboration was churned over a couple of martinis. With the resurgence of this cult classic, we thought it’s the best time for the two brands to come together and co-create a product that will get the ‘Caffeinated Cocktail Enthusiasts’ bouncing off the walls.”

Also read: Here is a guide to the best coffee plantations in India for coffee lovers

Sources added that the Espresso Martini is the ninth cocktail mixer from Jimmy’s, which recently launched The New Old Fashioned in the month of August. The limited-release variant will be launched for Coffee Lovers in specially designed Cocktail Packs, which will include two bottles of Espresso Martini and a coupe glass at INR 799.