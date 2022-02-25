Hyderabad's all-new Spero Patisserie & Boulangerie offers the best of artisanal French desserts  

Looks like the city cannot get enough of French desserts, as on cue a new pâtisserie has popped up in Jubilee Hills. And, we aren’t complaining. Brainchild of chef Priya Bhoopal, her love for elegant French desserts made her launch Spero Pâtisserie & Boulangerie. The menu is designed to bring novel desserts and coffee to a single menu. The chef informs us that minimalism is what she prefers, which reflects in her food and the outlet’s décor. Maria Goretti, a former MTV anchor, and the host of Cafe Maria, streaming on Hotstar+ Dinsey, designed the interiors, using pastel colours and floral prints to transport us to cafés from the streets of Paris.

For the tasting session, we began with their cookies menu and picked the Red Velvet Cookie. Crumbly and crispy, this one was delightfully filled with cream cheese. We also sampled their American Style Chocolate and Walnut Cookie, which had the right balance of sweetness. The addition of bite-sized walnut slivers gave it the right crunch. We also tried their Brownies — a classic chocolate brownie and was rich, fudgy and we couldn’t stop with just one.

Their menu also offers a range of petit gâteaux. We settled for Spero’s Rocher. Made with a praline crunch base, this one ticked all the boxes for us. Also, the hazelnut cream as the topping made this quite decadent.

Spero's Rocher

Next up on the menu was their Date and Walnut Loaf Cake. Topped with walnut chunks, the cake was moist and melted in the mouth. Best paired with coffee, you must pick the cake for a coffee date.

Finally, we sampled the HoneyComb Petit Gâteaux, and we must admit, this dessert blew us away. Honey flavoured panna cotta infused with chocolate mousse and topped with a honeycomb-shaped chocolate garnish, this is a must-try at the pâtisserie. Velvety and sweet, we couldn’t get enough of the panna cotta. It had us reaching for second helpings.

Honey Comb Petit Gateaux

Rs 1,200 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

