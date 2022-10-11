Splash in endless fun, food and joy at Novotel Hyderabad Airport’s all-new pool-side brunch 

Sundays are best remembered for brunch or luncheon with friends and family. Hyderabadis might hop with joy to hear that Novotel Hyderabad Airport is going to open its all-new Splash Brunch on Sundays from October 16 onwards. This could be the brunch of your dreams as it promises a scrumptious buffet spread, pool access and fun activities and a chance to socialise in the most enjoyable environment!

The Splash Brunch is especially exciting for kids and families as they can revel in floating, water polo, cycling, and live performances. Moreover, there's a dedicated kids zone for the comfort and safety of kids. Kids at the brunch can also avail swimming lessons! So if you’ve ever dreamt of relishing the most delectable dishes alongside a pool while your kids safely play, then this is a perfect Sunday planned. Apart from that, guests would not be just given pool access but can enjoy pool-side dining if they desire a more tranquil setting.

Splash Brunch will be held October 16 onwards, every Sunday at Novotel Hyderabad Airport from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Tickets: INR 1,290 upwards.

