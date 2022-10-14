Recipe: Check out this delicious Tandoori Lamb Chops recipe by the executive chef of Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen

Who does not love a plate of pippin’ hot lamb chops? And, if you are looking for recipes that can be be prepared easily at home, then here is something for you! The executive chef of Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen, Asif Iqbal, known for curating fusion food has agreed to share his signature Tandoori Lamb Chops recipe with us. The best part? Smoky, spicy and full of flavours, this recipe is a delight for meat lovers he shares...



Ingredients: Lamb chops - 4 | Salt as per taste | Lemon juice - 15 ml | Chilli powder - 50 gms | Ginger paste - 30 gms | Garlic paste - 50 gms | Onions, sliced - 200 gms | Cashewnut paste - 100 gms | Mustard oil - 10ml | Bayleaves - 2 | Cardamom green/black - 2 each | Yogurt - 100 gms

For potato mash: Butter - 50 gms | Mustard seeds - 15 gms | Dried red chillies - 2 | Turmeric - 5 gms | Potatoes - 4

For dry spices mix: Chat masala - 10 gms | Cumin powder - 15 gms | Coriander powder - 15 gms | Garam masala - 10 gms | Star anise powder - 5 gms | Nutmeg powder - 3 gms | Cinnamon powder - 5 gms

For cruciferous vegetables: Broccoli/cauliflower/brussel sprouts/asparagus - 50 gms | Garlic – 15 gms | Butter – 25 gms

Chef Asif Iqbal

Method:

● Marinate the chops with ginger garlic paste, salt, and lemon juice.

● Take a pan and heat some mustard oil and add the bayleaves, green and black cardamoms. Then, add the sliced onions and fry them till they turn golden brown. Blend these onions and cashews into a paste and keep aside.

● Meanwhile, boil the lamb chops till they get tender. Separate the chops from the water and on a slow flame add the dry spices and onion-cashew paste to the water. Cook till the reduction becomes a thick and smooth consistency. Cool this down and coat the chops carefully, transfer to skewers and grill them.

● Now, boil the potatoes and make a smooth potato mash. Melt butter, add mustard seeds, dry red chillies, and turmeric. Then add the potato mash and season with salt and pepper and give it a nice mix.

● Cut florets of broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussel sprouts, blanch them in hot water and cool them in ice water. Now, melt butter in a pan add chopped garlic, and boiled vegetables and sauté them together.

● Garnish and serve hot.



