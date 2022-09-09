PaarmaRaama brings Australian cuisine to Hyderabad for the very first time

As we stepped into PaarmaRaama, we were impressed with the interiors and quirky wall art. Tucked away in the silent lanes of Jubilee Hills, the place has swinging seats and the wooden tables are beautifully lit with ceiling lamps. Want more? There is also a solo swinging chair with a backdrop of flowers, plants, and all things green, making it a perfect Instagrammable spot. We picked a corner table and as we tapped our feet to songs like Love Me Like You Do and Worth It, Spoorthi Karanam, the owner of the restaurant joined us for a special tasting. She took us through the menu and told us that after living in Australia for 15 years she wanted to bring a piece of it to Hyderabad. “It was my husband, Ashrith Abburi’s idea and he is the one behind the menu. While Australia is famous for its barbecues, we wished to do something different. So we picked parma, a classic Australian baked dish, which can be prepared with any meat or vegetables and is served with chips and coleslaw. We have also introduced a few Indianised flavours on the menu,” she shares.

We began our meal with the Mix of Veg and Chicken Fondue. The fondue made with an assortment of cheeses such as mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, and other varieties was generously flavoured with herbs. The platter came with potato and chicken chips (fries), seasoned cauliflower florets, cheese balls, croutons, and fried green chillies. The chicken chips were our favourite as the crunchy slices of meat and cheese paired deliciously.

Caption

From the parma section, we first picked the Texan Eehaw Parma with an eggplant base. The base came loaded with barbecue sauce, and cheese and was topped with onion rings. The eggplant parma, made with soft brinjals, had a crispy outer coating and the sauce gave it hints of sweetness and spice. It was served with potato chips and coleslaw, which were also great accompaniments.

Texan Eehaw Parma

We also tried the Spicy Scorcher — a chicken-based parma topped with chilly garlic sauce and fried chillies. Spoorthi suggested we replace the chips and coleslaw with a serving of biryani rice. We were surprised to find biryani on the menu! She told us that to satisfy the city’s love for biryani, the duo added the dish to the menu — but with a twist. Cooked with green chillies and aromatic spices, the biryani is not for the faint of heart, given its spice levels. The chicken parma was also quite fiery and was loaded with a copious amount of roasted dried chillies. An absolute delight, if you enjoy spicy food.

We reached out for drinks called Butterscotch and Strawberry Spiders. Refreshing, chilled and fizzy, the drinks were topped with whipped cream and definitely calmed our palates.

Strawberry and butterscotch spiders

We wrapped up the meal with their Nutella Cruller — a deep-fried pastry that resembles a doughnut that were freshly-prepared, and fluffy and the Nutella glaze added just the right amount of sweetness. We made a mental note to visit the place again and try the other crullers.

Nutella cruller

Rs 900 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com