Top 5 places to savour the flavours of Diwali in Mumbai 

The week is ending with a spark, quite literally, because it's Diwali! Here are some of the best places in Mumbai where you can take your friends and family out for a special Diwali meal. From traditional thalis to contemporary twists on classic dishes, you'll discover a variety of options to satisfy your cravings while basking in the warmth of the festival.



CEIL, Andheri

Have a romantic lunch date with your loved one at CEIL, Andheri – a rooftop haven that offers a perfect setting for a special occasion. Located in the heart of Andheri, this rooftop outlet provides an intimate and charming atmosphere with stunning views of the surrounding area. Enjoy a delectable lunch menu that features a fusion of flavours to add a touch of culinary magic to your romantic escape.

Where: 45, 3rd Floor & 4th Floor, Telly Park Road, Near Andheri East Station

When: 12th November 2023

Cost: INR 1500 ++ onwards

Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar reveals he sold 'jalebis' to make ends meet in college

Café Corra

Light up your Diwali with a sensational Diwali Dhamaka Celebration Sunday Brunch at Corra, Andheri! Immerse yourself in the vivacious festivities while treating your taste buds to an exquisite culinary adventure. From a delightful assortment of local delicacies to international treasures, there's a culinary masterpiece awaiting every guest. Corra, Andheri, has curated an ambiance that promises an unforgettable Diwali celebration.

Where: Shop No 5 Ekdant Building, New Link Rd, Oshiwara

When: 12th November 2023

Cost: INR 1299 ++ onwards

Bustle

Enjoy an exclusive Diwali Brunch on a rooftop oasis, Bustle. You'll be awed by the breathtaking views and a curated culinary journey that blends tradition with innovation. From classic Diwali treats to contemporary delights, each dish is crafted to enchant your taste buds. As the sun sets, watch as the rooftop venue transforms into a captivating ambience adorned in festive lights, creating the perfect setting for your Diwali celebration.

Where: 7th floor, Tanishq showroom, Vini Elegance, Mini Zaveri Bazaar, Mhatre Wadi, Borivali

When: 12th November 2023

Cost: INR 1900 ++ onwards

Also read: Kolkata restaurants and cafes curate Diwali special menus

The Brasserie, Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai

If you're looking for sophistication and style, the Brasserie at Hilton Mumbai International Airport is the perfect place for you. The elegant ambience, with its contemporary design and cosy lighting, provides the perfect backdrop for your Diwali celebrations. The restaurant offers a wide range of international and Indian dishes, allowing you to indulge in diverse flavours.

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Int'l Airport Rd, Ashok Nagar, Andheri East

When:12th November 2023

Cost: INR 2200 ++ onwards



Mado Mado, Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport

Mado Mado at Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport is offering its special Diwali offers. This restaurant is the perfect place to celebrate with your loved ones. With exclusive discounts on a wide selection of delicious dishes, all served up in a modern and vibrant ambience, Mado Mado has everything you need to make your Diwali celebration unforgettable.

Where: Building 16B, Sakinaka Tele Exchange Ln, Andheri East

When:12th November 2023

Cost: INR 3000 ++ onwards

Also read: Top city hotels offer a sweet deal with their latest collection of Diwali gift hampers