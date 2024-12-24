A dozen places to ring in a festive Christmas in Mumbai

This Christmas check out what Mumbai eateries have to offer you on these special days.
Check out the Christmas Special Menu at Craft of Food 2.0 in Bandra. With its bohemian décor and serene ambience, the diner is a perfect spot to relax with friends and family. On the menu are items like Christmas Plum Cake, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Dark Chocolate Bars, Macarons and more. Available till December 31.
Café Out of the Blue has made sure that you would find the best of Christmas cheers through their exquisite culinary offerings this season. From seasonal dishes, live counters to indulgent desserts, you would find them all here. Available on December 25.
Straight out of the Instagram reels is the aesthetic menu of Amazonia. From Fillo Wrap Mushroom Feta paired with Cherry Tomato Ragout, Dolcelatte Arancini with Smoked Tomato & Chilli Relish, Cranberry & Turkey Meatballs served with a spiced Remoulade, and crispy Salt & Pepper Squid Strips accompanied by Whipped Aioli to a main course comprising Cheese & Bread Platters with assorted aged cheeses, homemade bread, tossed vegetables, and dips; an Oven-Roasted Winter Vegetable Tray with Wine-Infused Cheese Fondue; a Christmas Sushi Platter available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options; Teriyaki Turkey Rice Bowl, combining sweet and spicy teriyaki sauce, hidden veggies, and sticky jasmine rice; to the Christmas Bauble dessert, one cannot miss out on these.
Magna Bar and Kitchen in Thane West is here to completely blow your minds with its Christmas Dessert Menu. Try their New York Style Pistachio Baked Cheesecake (Eggless), Christmas Rich Chocolate DIY Paint Cake (Eggless) or Chocolate Christmas Mashey Pudding Dome (Eggless), to satiate your dessert cravings this season.
Head over to ViVi Italian Bar & Kitchen in Thane West to try out their plethora of Christmas desserts including Strawberry Tiramisu (with egg), Cinnamon Churros with Nutella Sauce (eggless), Christmas Caramel Mug Pudding (eggless) and many more.
Celebrate the spirit of Christmas at Baliboo, Mumbai with is sumptuous and heart-warming festive menu comprising Warm Holiday Soup, Smoked Duck Salad, Confit Duck Agnolotti, X-Mas Grilled Turkey, and Poached Pear to name a few. Accompany them with drinks like Mulled Wine or Berry Twist mocktail. And of course, can you leave the desserts out?
Pan Asian Restaurant Yazu whips of delicacies like Pear & Beetroot Tiradito, Shin Muguk Soup, Kiwi and Pine Nut Dumpling, Tteokbokki, and Bebe Broccoli for the season.
Celebrate Christmas with Italian flavours at Si Nonna’s. Check out their signature sourdough pizzas or desserts like Tiramisu, Affogato and Gelato.
From the aphrodisiac Strawberry Menu to the classic choco-filled desserts, The Dessert Republic is upping its Christmas Dessert game with items like Mahabaleshwar Cream, Strawberry Exotica X Nutella, Chocolate Covered Strawberries or Choco Berry Cloud .
Chill out with friends and family at The Bluebop Café while gorging on their delicious meals like Avocado Salad, Christmas Tree Pizza, Christmas Roast Chicken , Merry Berry Crumble and Snickers Wonderland Cheesecake. The classic Eggnog and Mulled Wine are also available for a complete meal.
Sleigh your Christmas Celebrations at Neuma with its exciting Christmas with the Nutcracker festivities. From candlelight dinners to flavourful brunches, one cannot miss out on these. The festive spread includes Patata Brava, Mushroom Pâté Brûlée, Andalusian Chicken Kebab, Monterey Grilled Chicken, Veracruzana John Dory, Ancho-Charred Tenderloin and more. A special place in your stomach should be kept for desserts like Christmas Yule Log, Hazelnut Mousse, and Cherry Hot Pie.
Come face to face with delightful Christmas creations and flavourful dishes on the Christmas special menu by the SAZ American Brasserie. From Rudolph's Lamb Pot Pie and Holly's Rotolo Bolognese to Tinsel's Root Vegetable Parm or Frosty’s Roast Chicken, you are sure to be bowled over with the delicious items on the menu. And wait, the accompanying cocktails are all named after Christmas elements like Secret Santa or The Grinch. Available till December 31.