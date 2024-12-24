A dozen places to ring in a festive Christmas in Mumbai

Straight out of the Instagram reels is the aesthetic menu of Amazonia. From Fillo Wrap Mushroom Feta paired with Cherry Tomato Ragout, Dolcelatte Arancini with Smoked Tomato & Chilli Relish, Cranberry & Turkey Meatballs served with a spiced Remoulade, and crispy Salt & Pepper Squid Strips accompanied by Whipped Aioli to a main course comprising Cheese & Bread Platters with assorted aged cheeses, homemade bread, tossed vegetables, and dips; an Oven-Roasted Winter Vegetable Tray with Wine-Infused Cheese Fondue; a Christmas Sushi Platter available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options; Teriyaki Turkey Rice Bowl, combining sweet and spicy teriyaki sauce, hidden veggies, and sticky jasmine rice; to the Christmas Bauble dessert, one cannot miss out on these.