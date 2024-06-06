Try out these mango menus in and around Mumbai

It’s the season of the King of Fruits – the Mango- and everywhere you look, the mango fever has caught up. From five-star hotels to cafés, from cloud kitchens to home cooks and in your own kitchen, the star of the season sits on the table , waiting to be turned into something more tempting and mouth-watering.
Taking a cue from the season’s in- demand culinary trend these two eateries in and around Mumbai have whipped some ‘mangolicious’ dishes and drinks for you.
Check out the Aamras Fest at the Easy Boba which showcases a special blend of traditional and contemporary flavours made from ingredients sourced from Taiwan. On the plate are the Aamras Waffle Fondue, Aamras Boba Shake and Aamras Sundae with Mango Bubbles.
What: Aamras Fest
Where: Easy Boba (all outlets)
When: till June 15, 2024
Timings: 10:30 am – 11 pm
The Mango Palooza by Novotel Imagicaa Khopoli is a mongo lover’s paradise. The expert chefs have come together to create a menu which boasts of irresistible desserts for all those with a sweet tooth. From Mango and Strawberry Dome to coconut Mango Terrine, Ripple Mango and White Chocolate Cheesecake to Raspberry Mango Slushie and more, the desserts allow you to immerse your taste buds in the exotic flavours of this season paired with Mangoes.
What: Mango Palooza
Where: Tubbby’s Bistro, Novotel Imagicaa Khopoli
When: till June 30, 2024
Timings: 11 am – 8 pm