Onam special: Six best Onam sadhyas in Mumbai

From St Regis, Vanakkam Cafe to Saffron, here's a list of sadhyas offered by hotels and restaurants in Mumbai this Onam weekend:



1. St. Regis Mumbai



St. Regis Mumbai is offering a traditional Kerala Sadhya, featuring an array of traditional delicacies such as Sadya Manga Achar (Mango Pickle), Kaya Varatha (Banana chips), Sarkkara Varatiyatu, Malabar Kadala Curry, Kurumulaku Rasam, Avial, Pumpkin Erisherry, Pineapple Pachadi, Beet Root & Carrot Thoran amongst the others. To end the meal on a sweet note, one can indulge in Ada Pradaman and Semiya Payassam. This feast is available for delivery until Aug 22. Rs 2,250 ++



2. Oottupura



Home chef Marina Balakrishnan, who has been taking the city by storm with her vegetarian Keralite meals and has Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan as her clients, has something special for Onam. Her Onam Sadhya features 26 items, including mango pickle, inji pulli, pepper rasam, cabbage thoran, and pal payasam. Want more? These sadhyas can even be delivered to Alibaug, in case you are heading out of the city for a staycation. For more info, follow chef Balakrishnan on Instagram. Rs 2,800



Also read | Looking for Onam sadhyas? Here are our top picks of festival spreads in Hyderabad





3. Vanakkam Cafe





Chef Rahul Desai, who has previously worked with brands like IHCL, Indigo and Masala Library and has now opened Vanakkam Cafe, is offering a South Indian thali, featuring 16 dishes. Some of the items that are a part of this platter are Malabari Parotta, Rice, Sambar, Rasam, Kurma, Avial, Thoran, Yellow banana wafer, Puli Inji, Appalam, Parippu Payasam among others. The thali also comes with a banana leaf to make the experience truly authentic. Available on Swiggy, Zomato and DotPe for delivery. For Dine-in, one can visit London Taxi in Kamala Mills from Monday to Thursday. Rs 400++



4. Nair on Fire

Bandra's Nair on Fire is back with its unconventional yet traditional Onam meal - the UnSadya. The UnSadya or this Unique Sadya features an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, both traditional and contemporary, in an exotic melange of flavours. Blending Hindu, Islamic and Suriani recipes, the menu offers dishes that you don't usually get in a restaurant. While the vegetarian menu includes dishes like Urulakizhangu made with potatoes, snake gourd thoran and pazham payasam, the non-vegetarians boasts of Trivandrum chicken fry, Kerala fish curry and Kerala buff roast, along with the sadhya staples among other items. Available until August 22. Rs 1,150



Also read | Eleven spots in Chennai delivering 'sadya feasts' through the weekend



5. JW Marriott Juhu

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu’s Executive Chef Abhishek Basu and his team have curated an immersive and authentic menu to offer guests a lavish feast bringing traditional recipes and delicacies of Kerala with dishes such as Olan, Kalan, Pachadi, Thoran, Erriserry, Avial, Theyal, Inji curry, Paruppu, Sambar, Rasam and many more. The traditional Onam Sadhya can be experienced during lunch hours on August 21 at their restaurant Saffron. Rs 3,000++



6. Saffron



Not a traditional sadhya but The Sassy Spoon’s gourmet delivery kitchen Saffron is offering an array of South Indian delicacies, including appetizers, curries and biryanis like Gunpowder Idli, Tellicherry Pepper Rasam with Roast Chicken, Prawns Chilli Fry, Paneer Kofta Gassi, Kerala Style Paneer, Chicken Chettinad and Prawns Fry Masala Biryani. Available on Swiggy and Zomato for delivery around Nariman Point and Powai. Rs 700 for two



Also read | Indulge picks the best Onam sadhyas in Bengaluru