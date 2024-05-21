Seafood lovers must try this exotic Pineapple and Prawn Curry at home

Method

To make the curry paste:

· Take Madras onion, peeled garlic, ginger, lemongrass, galangal, kashmiri dried red chilli, turmeric powder. Add a little water and grind it together to make a thick paste.

Final preparation:

· Take oil in a pan and add the curry paste. Saute for one minute

· Add the deshelled prawns, pineapple juice and fresh diced pineapples to the pan and let it cook for 3 minutes

· On a very low flame add the coconut milk. You can use store bought coconut milk or make fresh coconut milk. Note: Please do not boil the curry after adding the coconut milk, otherwise there are high chances that the coconut milk will split and will spoil your curry.

· Take the curry out in a bowl and enjoy with the Nasi Bokhari rice