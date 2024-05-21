Seafood lovers must try this exotic Pineapple and Prawn Curry at home

Take a cue from the summer menu – Malaka to Malaysia at the Malaka Spice and make this exotic Pineapple and Prawn Curry (Nasi Kandar) recipe at home. You can also check out more of these recipes at the Malaka Spice Koregaon Park Kharadi, whipped up by their expert chefs.
Ingredients:
· Madras onion - 70 gms
· Peeled garlic - 10 gms
· Ginger - 5 gms
· Lemongrass - 10 gms
· Galangal - 10 gms
· Kashmiri dried red chilli - 5 gms
· Turmeric powder - 3 gms
· Oil - 5 ml
· Curry paste - 100 gms
· Medium-sized prawn - 150 gms
· Coconut milk - 100 ml
· Fresh pineapple - 100 gms
· Pineapple juice - 50 ml
· Salt - 3 gms
Method
To make the curry paste:
· Take Madras onion, peeled garlic, ginger, lemongrass, galangal, kashmiri dried red chilli, turmeric powder. Add a little water and grind it together to make a thick paste.
Final preparation:
· Take oil in a pan and add the curry paste. Saute for one minute
· Add the deshelled prawns, pineapple juice and fresh diced pineapples to the pan and let it cook for 3 minutes
· On a very low flame add the coconut milk. You can use store bought coconut milk or make fresh coconut milk. Note: Please do not boil the curry after adding the coconut milk, otherwise there are high chances that the coconut milk will split and will spoil your curry.
· Take the curry out in a bowl and enjoy with the Nasi Bokhari rice