Three wholesome dinner recipes to support your New Year health resolutions

Embracing wholesome and nutritious meals is an essential part of supporting these health goals and resolutions. To aid in this endeavour, we present three dinner recipes that are delicious and filling. These recipes are thoughtfully crafted to provide nourishment and flavour, making them ideal choices for individuals seeking to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Let’s dive into these nutritious and satisfying meal options to support your New Year health resolutions:

Nutrient-Packed Detox Vegetable Soup

A soup loaded with a variety of detoxifying vegetables and aromatic herbs.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil;1 large yellow onion, diced; 3 cloves garlic, minced; 2 large carrots, diced; 2 celery stalks, diced; 1 red bell pepper, diced; 1 cup green beans, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces; 2-3 diced tomatoes; 6 cups vegetable stock; 1 teaspoon dried oregano; 1 teaspoon dried basil; 1 teaspoon dried thyme; Sea salt and black pepper to taste; Fresh parsley for garnish.

Instructions:

In a microwave safe bowl, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the diced onion and sauté for 3-4 minutes until translucent. Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds. Stir in the diced carrots, celery, red bell pepper, and green beans. Cook in microwave for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the diced tomatoes and vegetable stock. Add the dried oregano, basil, thyme, sea salt, and black pepper. Bring the soup to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and let the soup simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning if needed. Serve hot, garnished with fresh parsley.

Quinoa Stuffed Bell Peppers

Flavourful bell peppers stuffed with a hearty quinoa and vegetable filling.

Ingredients:

4 large bell peppers; 1 cup quinoa; 1 ½ cups vegetable broth; 1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed; 1 cup corn kernels; 1 cup diced tomatoes; 1 teaspoon cumin; 1 teaspoon chilli powder; Salt and pepper to taste.

Instructions for microwave:

Cut the tops off the bell peppers and remove the seeds. In a microwave-safe dish, combine quinoa and vegetable broth. Cover and microwave on high for 6-8 minutes or until the quinoa is cooked. In a separate bowl, mix cooked quinoa, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Stuff the bell peppers with the quinoa mixture and place them in a microwave-safe dish. Cover with a microwave-safe plate and cook on high for 8-10 minutes or until the bell peppers are tender.

Beverage suggestion:

Pair this flavourful dish with a refreshing glass of homemade iced green tea for a delightful and healthy dinner experience.

Cauliflower Rice with Mixed Vegetables

A light and nutritious dish featuring cauliflower rice and a colourful medley of mixed vegetables, infused with savoury flavours.

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower; 1 tablespoon olive oil; 1 cup mixed vegetables (e.g., bell peppers, broccoli, snap peas, carrots); 2 cloves garlic, minced; 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce; 1 teaspoon minced ginger; Sesame seeds for garnish (optional).

Instructions:

Wash the cauliflower and remove the leaves and stem. Cut the cauliflower into florets. Place the cauliflower florets in a food processor and pulse until they resemble rice grains. In a microwave-safe dish, combine the cauliflower rice, olive oil, mixed vegetables, minced garlic, low-sodium soy sauce, and minced ginger. Cover the dish with a microwave-safe lid or microwave-safe plastic wrap, leaving a small vent for steam to escape. Microwave on high for 4-5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender-crisp, stirring once halfway through cooking. Serve the cauliflower rice with mixed vegetables, garnished with sesame seeds for an added crunch.