Display your culinary skills and impress everyone by making these quick pistachio-based snacks
Try these two delicious pistachio snacks for Holi
Wondering what to keep on the table for your Holi house-parties? Check out these delicious and quick -make Pistachio snacks. Take tips from the expert chefs who shell out delicious recipes on behalf of American Pistachio Growers, and impress your guests.

Here are the pistachio-based snacks for Holi

Pistachio Phyllo Cups By Chef Ashish Bhasin

Ingredients:

  • Baked phyllo cups

  • American Pistachio filling

  • 200 gms Cream cheese

For Filling

  • 450 gms California Pistachios

  • 20 ml Rosewater

  • 300 gms Sugar

  • 100 ml Honey

  • 7 gms Cinnamon powder

  • 2 gms Clove powder

  • 10 ml Lemon juice

For Phyllo Cups

  • 350 gms Phyllo dough sheets

  • 150 ml Unsalted butter

  • 50 ml Oil

Method:

For Filling

  • Mix pistachio with sugar, rosewater, honey, lemon juice, cinnamon, clove and cook till sugar dissolves.

  • Coarsely chop pistachio and mix in the syrup and let it cool and thicken.

For Phyllo Cups

  • Lay 12 phyllo flat sheets and trim them to match the size of baking dish. Divide them in 2 sets of 6 sheet each and keep them between two clean and slightly damp kitchen towels.

  • Melt butter and mix little oil.

  • Lightly brush the tray with butter mixture

  • Arrange two trimmed phyllo sheets and slightly brush with butter mixture. Now gently press the corners and sides of the baking pan.

  • Evenly spread the butter without missing any part of the sheet. Repeat the process twice.

  • Keep it in refrigerator for an hour.

  • Cut the layered phyllo sheet with sharp knife in 2 inch by 2 inch square.

  • Put the layered phyllo square on a small bowl and shape them like a cup.

  • For baking put it in preheated oven (180 C) directly from refrigerator. Bake uncovered till it turns golden and crisp

  • Put cream cheese in a phyllo cup and top it with pistachio filling

Air Fryer Honey Roasted Pistachios By Mackenzie Burgess

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup raw pistachios (unsalted, unroasted, and shelled)

  • 2 tablespoons honey

  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 2 teaspoons granulated white sugar or monk fruit sweetener

Method:

  • In a mixing bowl, combine pistachios, honey, cinnamon, salt, and vanilla extract. Toss until the pistachios are evenly coated.

  • Line the air fryer basket with air fryer-safe parchment paper. Spread the coated pistachios in a single layer on the parchment paper.

  • Air fry at 325°F for 5-6 minutes, stirring halfway through to ensure even roasting. Watch closely to prevent burning.

  • Immediately transfer the hot pistachios to a parchment-lined sheet pan or plate. Use tongs to toss them with the granulated sugar or monk fruit, then press them into a single layer.

  • Place in the refrigerator to cool for about 5 minutes. Once cooled, they’ll have a crystallized coating and can be broken into either large clusters or individual pieces.

  • Store the honey-roasted pistachios in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week.

