Try these two delicious pistachio snacks for Holi

Method:

For Filling

Coarsely chop pistachio and mix in the syrup and let it cool and thicken.

For Phyllo Cups

Lay 12 phyllo flat sheets and trim them to match the size of baking dish. Divide them in 2 sets of 6 sheet each and keep them between two clean and slightly damp kitchen towels.

Melt butter and mix little oil.

Lightly brush the tray with butter mixture

Arrange two trimmed phyllo sheets and slightly brush with butter mixture. Now gently press the corners and sides of the baking pan.

Evenly spread the butter without missing any part of the sheet. Repeat the process twice.

Keep it in refrigerator for an hour.

Cut the layered phyllo sheet with sharp knife in 2 inch by 2 inch square.

Put the layered phyllo square on a small bowl and shape them like a cup.

For baking put it in preheated oven (180 C) directly from refrigerator. Bake uncovered till it turns golden and crisp