Try these two delicious pistachio snacks for Holi

Wondering what to keep on the table for your Holi house-parties? Check out these delicious and quick -make Pistachio snacks. Take tips from the expert chefs who shell out delicious recipes on behalf of American Pistachio Growers, and impress your guests.
Pistachio Phyllo Cups By Chef Ashish Bhasin
Ingredients:
Baked phyllo cups
American Pistachio filling
200 gms Cream cheese
For Filling
450 gms California Pistachios
20 ml Rosewater
300 gms Sugar
100 ml Honey
7 gms Cinnamon powder
2 gms Clove powder
10 ml Lemon juice
For Phyllo Cups
350 gms Phyllo dough sheets
150 ml Unsalted butter
50 ml Oil
Method:
For Filling
Mix pistachio with sugar, rosewater, honey, lemon juice, cinnamon, clove and cook till sugar dissolves.
Coarsely chop pistachio and mix in the syrup and let it cool and thicken.
For Phyllo Cups
Lay 12 phyllo flat sheets and trim them to match the size of baking dish. Divide them in 2 sets of 6 sheet each and keep them between two clean and slightly damp kitchen towels.
Melt butter and mix little oil.
Lightly brush the tray with butter mixture
Arrange two trimmed phyllo sheets and slightly brush with butter mixture. Now gently press the corners and sides of the baking pan.
Evenly spread the butter without missing any part of the sheet. Repeat the process twice.
Keep it in refrigerator for an hour.
Cut the layered phyllo sheet with sharp knife in 2 inch by 2 inch square.
Put the layered phyllo square on a small bowl and shape them like a cup.
For baking put it in preheated oven (180 C) directly from refrigerator. Bake uncovered till it turns golden and crisp
Put cream cheese in a phyllo cup and top it with pistachio filling
Air Fryer Honey Roasted Pistachios By Mackenzie Burgess
Ingredients:
1 cup raw pistachios (unsalted, unroasted, and shelled)
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 teaspoons granulated white sugar or monk fruit sweetener
Method:
In a mixing bowl, combine pistachios, honey, cinnamon, salt, and vanilla extract. Toss until the pistachios are evenly coated.
Line the air fryer basket with air fryer-safe parchment paper. Spread the coated pistachios in a single layer on the parchment paper.
Air fry at 325°F for 5-6 minutes, stirring halfway through to ensure even roasting. Watch closely to prevent burning.
Immediately transfer the hot pistachios to a parchment-lined sheet pan or plate. Use tongs to toss them with the granulated sugar or monk fruit, then press them into a single layer.
Place in the refrigerator to cool for about 5 minutes. Once cooled, they’ll have a crystallized coating and can be broken into either large clusters or individual pieces.
Store the honey-roasted pistachios in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week.