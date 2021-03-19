OnePlus will launch two much-anticipated smartphones at its upcoming event on March 23. Besides these two phones, the brand will also launch a third phone in India at an ‘affordable price point.’

According to the company, The phone is called OnePlus 9R and will also feature the latest technology and must-have flagship features. Also, the launch of two other flagship phones in the OnePlus 9 series -- the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro -- have already been widely reported.

The brand’s spokesperson in a statement reported, "At OnePlus, we strive to bring flagship experiences to users. The essential part of the devices are performance and burdenless design. Along with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, we are thrilled to launch the OnePlus 9R in India, featuring the latest technology and must-have flagship features."

The spokesperson also added, "The OnePlus 9R will empower users with smooth scrolling, immersive gaming controls and a superior viewing experience. This will effectively bring our best-in-class flagship experience to a wider audience at a pocket-friendly price point."

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, earlier this week also confirmed that in addition to these phones, the OnePlus Watch will also be launched on March 23.

There have been many speculations about the features of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series phones. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are likely to feature an industry leading camera and a 4,500mAh battery.

*Edited from an IANS report.