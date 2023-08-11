Gadgets of the week: HP LaserJet Pro, Nike Infinity RN 4 By You and more; Also check out our review of the Hammer Active 2.0

Adidas ADICANE Flip-Flops

These new flip-flops from Adidas are comfortable, have great grip and I find them to be firm with good feedback even for driving. The stylish Adicane comes with a moulded footbed while the upper contains a minimum of 50 per cent natural and renewable materials to help end plastic waste. The midsole is made with 17 per cent plant-based content derived from sugarcane! Available in Carbon and Sand strata colourways. INR 3,999* adidas.co.in

Also read: Google launches redesigned 'Arts & Culture' app for Android

HP LaserJet Pro

HP’s new LaserJet Pro (MFP4104fdw) offers high-quality yet cost-effective printing. This allows businesses to experience improved printing, scanning and copying capabilities making it an ideal multi-function printer choice. You get up to 40 pages per minute and a robust paper capacity of up to 900 sheets. Equipped with automatic duplex printing and single-pass dual side scanning, the printer minimises paper usage, saves time and lowers printing expenses. The variant featured above comes with fax, duplex and wireless functionality. INR 48,407* Available at the HP eStore and HP authorised partners.

Nike Infinity RN 4 By You

Nike’s Infinity RN 4 By You is custom-made for your requirements and shipped to you. It comes with supportive cushioning for a smooth run, multiple personalisation options including colour ways, laces and inscriptions. It also comes with ReactX foam reducing carbon footprint and an internal flyknit fit band for secure support. Start customising now! INR 17,995* nike.com

Gadget Review -

OKIE 50 inch Diamond Series TV

This 50-inch Web OS LED TV from OKIE (COE0050SFLWB) is an excellent addition to a living room or even a bedroom for max entertainment. I’ve been consuming content on it for the last three weeks and find it dynamic and enjoyable to use with its ergonomic Magic Remote. The slim and light TV comes with an A+ grade panel for excellent sharp visuals and colour rendering as well as a bezel-less design. Set up hardly takes five to 10 minutes and the Web OS UI and interface is a pleasure to use for OTT content (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, ZEE5 and many more), as well as connecting to the STB. The 4K UHD resolution is great for movies and drama while the sound is immersive with clear dialogue. Other features include two USB ports, three HDMI ports, Dolby Speakers, Bluetooth, a LAN port as well as Wi-Fi and screen share. INR 32,999* amazon.in okietv.in

Hammer Active 2.0

Hammer’s Active 2.0 is a large 1.95-inch IPS Display loaded smartwatch with a whopping 600 nits brightness for outstanding clarity. The metallic body fits flush on my wrist, while there is an option of two silicone straps available in black and blue. I also liked the Always On display and the quality of the BT calls. Activity and Sleep tracking features perform well while the 60+ sports modes and 100+ watch faces add value to this watch. INR 2,799* hammeronline.in

Borosil HealthPro Cold-press Slow Juicer

This Juicer (WB14) packs in a bevy of features to provide you that ‘ultimate’ juice with all the taste and nutrients packed in. The cold-press slow juicer machine minimises nutrition loss that happens in regular juicers due to oxidation and heat exposure, thereby preserving fresh ingredients and sublime taste. I thoroughly enjoyed experimenting with this machine to get a variety of fruit juices (orange, melon, papaya, mango, etc) and found the results top-notch. Special features like a spinning brush for thorough mixing, reverse function for pulp clearance as well as a low noise motor add to the great experience. A must buy if you’re a juice lover like me! INR 9,995* myborosil.com

Also read: Threads getting feature to directly share posts in Insta DMs, new mention button

Redmi Watch 3 Active

Redmi’s new smartwatch is designed with fitness and productivity in mind. The elegant smartwatch is easy to setup and looks sleek on the wrist with a premium metallic finish that shines! The watch offers hands-free calling and is BT 5.3 compatible for better connectivity. The 1.83-inch display comes with 450 nits and a 60 Hz refresh rate for smooth visual. Battery life is king here with it lasting almost two weeks for me with a single charge on medium usage. The 5 ATM water resistance rating means I can swim with it easily as well as have all my health and sleep tracked. There’s also a menstrual cycle and stress tracker built in. Redmi watch 3 Active is available in Platinum Grey and Charcoal Black and is a great option if you’re looking to buy a new smartwatch. INR 2,999* mi.com