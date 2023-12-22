Gadgets of the week: Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet, HP Smart Tank 5101 and more

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet

The Big+Quiet purifier from Dyson uses cone Aerodynamics to deliver 10-metre projection and is designed to purify spaces as large as 1,000 sq ft. It also operates quietly at just 56 dB. Ideal for large spaces with an advanced 360-degree filtration system, the purifier integrates with the MyDyson app to control air quality at the touch of a button. INR 68,900. dyson.in.

Also read: GenAI opens up new avenues for healthcare in India, despite cyber risks

HP Smart Tank 5101

The 5101 is an all-in-one printer from HP that allows you to print, scan, and copy even wirelessly and provides the best print quality on everyday paper. It also has up to two years of ink in the box, which allows for more cost-effective printing on a day-to-day basis. INR 15,775. hp.com/us.

Nike Vaporfly 3 “Eliud Kipchoge”

Inspired by Elite distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, this Vaporfly 3 comes in a special colour variant and has a full-length carbon fibre flyplate, specific Flyknit yarns for breathability, an updated thin outsole, an advanced ZoomX foam underfoot, and a new waffle outsole pattern, among other features. These Vaporflys’ are ideal for distance running and marathons if you’re looking to improve your performance and time. INR 20,695. nike.com/in.

Sandisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe

Sandisk’s iXpand range is fantastic for transferring data, photos, video, etc. from smartphones to other devices and also acting as storage devices. The New Gen Type C and Lightning models featured here come with up to a 256 GB option and read speeds up to 90 megabytes per second. You can seamlessly move content between your iPhone, iPad, and other Type-C devices, including Android phones. It’s also great to free up space on your phones. INR 6,409, amazon.in.

Gadget Review -

Baatu Enable Tab

Enable is a smart 10.1-inch tab from Baatu Tech aimed squarely at youngsters, with security and safety built in. With today’s children using smart devices from an extremely young age, it’s imperative that technology and safety strike a balance. The 10.1-inch tab comes with good sound and a high-definition screen that is clear in all lighting conditions. With Wi-Fi and cell data connectivity, the child is always connected and monitored. A parenting app allows you to continually monitor aspects such as screen time, app monitoring, identification and blocking of inappropriate content, as well as usage statistics. The powerful 6,000 mAh battery and MediaTek processor, along with dual cameras and Android 12, ensure that people of all ages can use Enable when necessary. I tried it out with my nephews (aged six and four) who loved the interface and media content it provided. Enable is a perfect gift with safety features for children and youngsters. INR 15,999. baatu.mobi.

iQOO 12

iQOO, in case you’re curious, stands for “I Quest On and On" and makes some of the best smartphones in the market with outstanding cameras and performance to boot. Their new iQOO 12 is a 6.78-inch 144 Hz AMOLED supercharged 5G smartphone with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 3 with Supercomputing Chip Q1 for blazing performance. The phone looks great with a breathtaking set of cameras (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP), which take arguably the best shots I’ve taken all year in a smartphone! The 144 Hz AMOLED display is smooth as silk for media, scrolling, and apps. The iQOO 12 also has India’s first 3,000 nits peak brightness display in a smartphone and works seamlessly outdoors, even in bright sunny conditions. If you’re into mobile games and gaming, there are no better-suited phones than the iQOO 12, which provides ultra-smooth and fast app loading and switching. The 16 gigs of RAM and 512 GB of storage allow for all your pictures, videos, games, and even more content. I particularly loved the Astrophotography mode on this phone and was able to capture sky and terrestrial objects with extreme clarity even in dark conditions. If you’re looking for a flagship phone to buy, do check out the superlative iQOO 12. Available in Alpha and Legend variants. INR 54,999. iQOO.com.

Also read: Google adds ‘AI support assistant’ chatbot on some of its Help pages

Wipro Vesta FS201

Wipro’s Vesta FS201 is a cold press slow juicer that extracts juice from fruits and vegetables at very low speeds to ensure no loss of nutrients and retain flavour and taste. The FS 201 comes with a 240 W DC motor and dual feeding chutes (82 mm for whole fruits and 45 mm for leafy veggies). It’s super easy to setup and operate (took me three minutes) and has a BPA-free, high-food-grade juicer bowl. I made a whole bunch of juices using oranges, apples, pineapples, beetroots, carrots, and more to find them all delicious and full-flavoured. The FS 201 is my new best friend, as I have at least one juice a day and even make my own nut milk (almond, coconut, etc.) for everyday consumption. A huge bonus is the ultra-quiet manner in which this slow juicer operates. You can also make delicious sorbets and smoothies with the FS 201. If there’s one thing you should be buying next, it’s Wipro’s marvellous Vesta FS201 juicer! INR 16,199. amazon.in.