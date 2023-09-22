Gadgets of the week: iPhone 15 Pro Max, TECNO Megabook T1 and more; Also check out our review of the Truke Clarity 5

Honda MotoCompacto

Honda’s MotoCompacto is an incredible personal mobility device which provides dynamic commutes in a compact form factor. The ultra convenient and versatile Motocompacto allow you to commute at speeds upto 24 km/h and ranges up to 19 km. Weighing less than 20 kg it can carry up to 120 kg weight and is ideal for modern urban commuting. Price TBA. Motocompacto.honda.com

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The latest iteration of the iPhone comes in a pro max version (6.7-inch) loaded with premium hardware and software. There’s a new A17 Pro chip for groundbreaking performance, a new chassis made of Titanium, multiple cameras including a 5X telephoto camera, USB-C connectivity and charging, a larger battery for longer usage and all the goodness of iOS 17. Pre-order now. INR 1.6* lakh apple.com/in

Oceaneye Underwater Drone

Oceaneye is a cool omnidirectional underwater drone built for industrial use and can go to depths up to 100 m with 360 degree mobility. It captures 4 K images and upto 10 m of visibility using its bright 5,400 Lumens LED light. With speeds up to 2 m/s and 360 degree manoeuvrability it can easily pass through narrow spaces and provide upto 5X Zoom on images. And it can be controlled via your smartphone. INR 4.6* lakh youcanrobot.com

TECNO Megabook T1

TECNO has launched its MEGABOOK T1, available in three colours and weighing just 1.56 kg. Crafted from premium nano-aluminium its light, durable and looks sophisticated. T1 is available in Core i3, i5, i7 options with 11th Gen Intel processors paired with up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD+ display comes with 100 per cent RGB colours and a four-level backlit keyboard. The 70 Wh battery provides close to 18 hours of life while a 2 MP FHD camera is great for your video conferences. INR 37,999* onwards tecno-mobile.com

Gadget Review -

Rapz Active Verve

Active Verve from Rapz is a rugged smartwatch with a huge 2.02-inch display. I found its wireless charging capabilities most unique and quick. It also supports Bluetooth calling which is a plus and is IP68 certified for excellent water and dust resistance. It has a slew of health monitoring features which work reasonably well. I also found the dial colour and strap combination effective. INR 2,999* rapz.in

Truke Clarity 5

These marvellous earbuds from Truke elevate audio experiences by providing crystal-clear conversations courtesy Six-Mics ENC technology. I managed to get half a day of continuous listening (12 hours) on a trip with a single charge and found the audio quite immersive courtesy 13 mm Titanium drivers. The 3 EQ modes available also helped with various content. Gaming is good with these TWS thanks to 35 ms latency and solid connectivity. A great pair of TWS for the price. INR 1,499* truke.in

Westinghouse WH43FX71

The WH43FX71 is a 43-inch LED TV with Android goodness on board. It provides great colours and visuals with features such as HDR 10+ and HLG on board along with Dolby tuned surround speakers for exemplary sound. Set up is ultra simple and seamless, connecting to your devices and OTT accounts takes less than 10 minutes while Google Assistant allows control over voice commands. Android TV has the advantage of 10,000+ apps and games access as well as Chromecast built in for casting. A super option at 43 inches! INR 16,499* westinghousetv.in