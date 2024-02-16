Gadgets of the week: Keysmart Smartcard, JBL L42ms and more

House of Marley Turntable

The limited edition Stir It Up Wireless One Love turntable is crafted in collaboration with Paramount Pictures and in honour of the Bob Marley: One Love motion picture. Only 250 editions will be crafted from Bamboo, REGRIND silicone, REWIND fabric, recycled plastic, and recyclable aluminium. It connects with BT speakers and is compatible with Marley speakers and in-home receivers.

INR 20,800. thehouseofmarley.com

Brilliant Labs Frame

These splendid-looking spectacles are in fact designed to be worn as a pair of glasses with a suite of AI capabilities out of the box. Available in multiple colour variants, Frame runs Lua OS and uses an overlay to provide display information to aid with tasks like landmark identification, web searches, language translations, etc.

INR 29,000. brilliant.xyz

JBL L42ms

The L42ms comes with a 4-driver design (dual woofers and tweeters) and is an integrated music system ideal for today’s entertainment lifestyle. The single-cabinet system creates a wide and even sound field and comes with a stylish curved grille. The L42ms can play streamed content via wired or wireless connection.

INR 83,000. jbl.com

Keysmart Smartcard

The Smartcard works with Apple’s Find My App and allows you to locate it using Apple’s Find My Network. The Smartcard comes with a 5-month battery and is waterproof and ready for adventure. With a 200-foot BT range, you can also locate it by playing a sound via the Find My App. The IPX7 rating allows it to be used just about anywhere.

INR 3,320. getkeysmart.com

Marshall Emberton II Patta Edition

The Emberton II Patta Edition speaker comes with additional fluorescent orange and OSB wood prints to create a one-of-a-kind design. Available in a very limited quantity, this is a standout addition. The speaker comes with top-notch sound courtesy of two 2-inch 10 W full-range stereo speakers and Marshall tuning.

INR 21,999. marshallheadphones.com

Nike Air Max DN

These Nikes come with a Dynamic Air unit system of dual-pressure tubes, creating a reactive sensation with every step. The resultant design is both futuristic and ultra-comfortable to wear throughout the day.

INR 13,995. nike.com

Gadget review -

Seiko - Made of Glory

Seiko’s limited edition Made of Glory is a striking new timepiece from the iconic Japanese watchmaker. The watch is a tribute to India’s illustrious history and celebrates the three colours symbolising India’s diversity. I got a chance to wear the SRPK83K1 watch for a few weeks, and here are my thoughts. First off, Made of Glory fits beautifully on my 7.25-inch wrist with a robust case and a unique rotating bezel. Seiko’s own hardlex glass provides excellent shatter resistance, while the current day and date are displayed through a clear window at 3 o'clock. The watch also comes with a Seiko automatic movement, which lets you use it day after day with the movement of your hands without winding it or changing batteries. I’ve owned several Seikos and find them to be supremely robust, consistently accurate, and easy to maintain. With this model, you can celebrate India’s heritage, keep track of time, day, and date, and be one of the few to proudly wear the piece (only 1,200 examples are available).

INR 32,000 at Seiko stores and online boutiques. seikowatches.com