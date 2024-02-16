Suniel Shetty gets nostalgic as he reminisces about his father

Actor Suniel Shetty, who is currently judging the reality show Dance Deewane has reflected on the significance of physical touch, particularly between fathers and sons. He noted that while children often share physical closeness with their mothers, the same isn't true for fathers.

In the latest episode of the dance show, the audiences were swept away by the mesmerising performance of two brothers, Rohit and Roshan Patro. The 18- and 15-year-old from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand performed to the song Papa Meri Jaan dedicating it to their father. The emotionally loaded performance earned them a standing ovation from both the judges.



Moved to tears, Suniel missed the bond he shared with his late father. He remarked that the way the brothers included their father in the frame was the best moment of their performance.



Suniel expressed: "Bache humesha Ma ke saath bahut physical hote hai, pitaji ke saath kabhi physical nahi hote, kyuki humhe lagta hai yeh mard hai ye hugs nahin chahenge (We always are physically close to our mothers, but not with our fathers, because we feel he is a man and he will not need hugs from us)."



The 62-year-old actor, however, made a personal revelation from spending time with his own father during his final years, realising the profound importance of touch for him.



Speaking in Hindi, the actor said, which translates to,"When I spent time with my bed-ridden father during the last four years, I released how much touch meant to him. I held his hand, which he probably did with me in my childhood. But I don't know what an awkward stage comes between a father and son that you can never do it."



The Dhadkan fame actor really hit home when he spoke about dads needing hugs, too, just as moms do. He made a great point about how sharing affection physically with our fathers is as important.



He added: "Just like you hug your mother, I think it is very important to hug a father in the same way, giving that physical touch is important. Our energy reaches them from us and we get their energy."