Gadgets of the week: Urbanista Malibu, Wonderchef Regalia & more

CIGA Design Eye Of Horus

This automatic skeleton watch comes at an affordable price. The fully transparent watch is durable and comes with over 250 parts and 24 jewels for a premium look. The second hand is in the form of a triangle bearing the Eye of Horus insignia. The specially developed movement provides 40 hours of power, while the hands and dials glow with lume in dim light. INR 16,700. indiegogo.com.

Promate Transfold

Transfold is a premium three-in-one charging solution for your Apple devices. With dedicated charging modules for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in a transparent design, this device is great for home, office, and on-the-go use. Transfold also folds down to take up minimal space. Up to 15 W magsafe-compatible charging for iPhones, 3 W for Apple Watches, and 5 W for AirPods means simple, hassle-free charging. INR 3,999. promate.net.

Urbanista Malibu

Compact speakers get any better than this in functionality. Malibu is a self-charging (solar) waterproof speaker designed for life in motion. The IP67-rated speaker uses Powerfoyle solar cell technology to keep going all day and night. Made out of recycled plastic, Malibu is a truly sustainable speaker available in two colour ways. INR 16,000. urbanista.com.

Wonderchef Regalia

Wonderchef’s Regalia range of coffee makers comes in a wide range and makes some great coffees. The full automatic version shown here extracts professional-grade coffee exactly like you would find in a top coffee house. This bean-to-cup, fully automatic machine does all the heavy lifting for you while you just have to choose your favourite for the day. Ideal for homes, showrooms, and offices, one touch is all it takes! INR 89,999. wonderchef.com.

Gadget Review -

Ambrane RAAP G150

GaN, or Gallium Nitride chargers are very popular now, thanks to their compact size, faster charging capabilities, and multiple ports for charging. Ambrane’s RAAP G150 provides monster charging abilities, including 150 W fast output, to charge compatible laptops and MacBooks faster than ever. I tested the RAAP G150 with my MacBooks, and it was able to charge the Air in about 1.5 hours and the Pro in less than two hours. With smartphones, it charges iPhones up to 50 per cent in less than 30 minutes and other smartphones in less than an hour (depending on battery capacity). I found the two USB-C ports invaluable, especially to charge two smartphones together or a Mac and a phone. The third USB-A slot also charges at QC3.0 speed up to 20 W for other devices. Pound for pound, this is the best charger I’ve used all year considering the GanMAX tech and the blistering 150 W speed. The charger also has multiple layers of protection and a removable pin for India and other countries. INR 6,499. ambraneindia.com.

Bird Hub

Bird Hub is a unique system that allows you to have hybrid meetings that are fully interactive, engaging, and productive. The Hub itself can be easily fit onto a TV or monitor, rendering the display an interactive whiteboard to share and collaborate effectively. The device is easy to set up and provides ultra-wide 4K UHD resolution, so that even minute details are visible. Bird AI also allows for compatibility and collaboration with major software, including Zoom, MS Teams, Office, etc. The audio is clear both ways, plus the 120-degree-wide view is great for stretching to the corners of the room. One can also share content securely and seamlessly from our own devices. Multiple screens can be shared, even remotely. BirdAI suits and positively enhances almost every virtual or hybrid scenario I can think of at home or in the office. INR 2.45 lakh. birdai.com.

Pebble X Pepe Jeans

Pebble has a new collaboration with Pepe Jeans, creating a fun, fashionable, and feature-filled smartwatch. Pebble x Pepe Jeans come with a round, 1.39-inch display with a brilliant 600 nits brightness, ideal for all lighting conditions. Setup is simple and takes about 10 minutes. Features I really appreciated include the clear BT calling, strong metal alloy body for durability, a comprehensive health suite for tracking metrics, and the wonderful watch faces. Battery life lasted me about seven days+ on regular use. This collaboration between Pebble and Pepe Jeans is a winner in my book! INR 2,199. pebblecart.com.