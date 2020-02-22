Mumbai, Feb 22: The tech company HiFuture is steadily making its mark in India. Following the success of its premium range of true wireless earphones, HiFuture has launched a set of true wireless earbuds in the budget segment, called HiFuture FlyBuds.

The FlyBuds are powered by advanced, stable and latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip, which means you can count on a faster and more reliable wireless connection with your phone.

With a built-in dynamic N42 Neodymium magnet driver, it catches every detail and transmits rich sound with crisp treble and powerful and deep bass.

FlyBuds’ graphene drivers oscillate with extreme precision to bring you sound with extraordinary sound signature and an ultra-realistic listening experience.

Each earpiece weighs 5 grams, and the entire weight of the device with the charging case comes out to be 45 grams.

The case sports 3 LED indicators and a pairing button.

The earphones are also IPX5 certified, making it resistant to water and dust.

Whatever it might be, sweat, water, rain, FlyBuds are made for all conditions.

The HiFuture FlyBuds is designed with comfort in mind.

The case is slim, yet robust and slips easily in your pocket without creating that unsightly bulge.

The earpieces feature 45-degree angled nozzles extended by a small stem for nice seal and noise isolation.

The earphones have an ergonomic fit and sit neatly in the ear canal giving you enhanced comfort and security.

Move anywhere and in any way, these will stay put in your ears giving you the snuggest fit.

They offer four hours of playback on a single charge and come with a portable charging case that carries enough juice for another 15 hours of listening time.

HiFuture FlyBuds

FlyBuds comes with advance technology through its Intelligent Touch Sensor Controls.

These controls on the earpieces let you power them on and off, play music, pause, skip forward or backwards a track, answer incoming calls from your phone, and summon Siri or Google Voice.

From great design to great packaging to sharp pricing and last but not the least absolutely great sound, the FlyBuds has it all.

The HiFuture slogan says "We Make Sound More Valuable", is exclusively focused on designing and creating premium personal audio devices, especially the true wireless range.

HiFuture is founded by veterans and experts with cumulative experience of 50+ years in audio/acoustic field with companies like Harman Kardon, SONY, NOKIA, etc, who are very passionate about music, true audiophiles!

HiFuture FlyBuds

Today, HiRes Audio Society Member, HiFuture has its presence in 30+ countries across the world and we are very excited to launch HiFuture in India.

A detailed portfolio of brand, HiFuture is live on Amazon.

HiFuture is marketed and distributed in India by Palace of Brands, an initiative of Providence International Labs LLP.

Priced at INR 2,499, it comes in four colour variants - Matte Black, Mint Green, Pearl White and Flamingo Pink and carries one year manufacturer’s warranty. FlyBuds is available on Amazon and Flipkart.