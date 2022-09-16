Indian Brand Zebronics launches the ZEB-55W2 TV  

Zebronics, a brand in India for IT and gaming peripherals, sound systems, lifestyle gadgets, and more, has now broadened the scope of its product offerings by moving into the market for webOS-powered Smart TVs that also have features like built-in Alexa, Dolby Audio, ThinQ AI, and others.

Flaunting a premium, yet elegant bezel-less design, the ZEB-55W2 has an Ultrabright 4K UHD display dispensing vivid visual content with HDR-10/HLG support and With the powerful 20W speakers, the watching experience goes to a new level. You can select from a wide choice of compatible Zebronics soundbars as well to have an even greater immersive audio experience. With ThinQ AI, the ZEB-55W2 improves your TV viewing experience through artificial intelligence. You may watch smartphone content on the TV via the ThinQ app on your smartphone, or you can just use your phone as a remote control for the TV.

You can utilize the Air Mouse that slides over the screen smoothly, and with a futuristic remote that comes with voice control built-in to surf the material conveniently. The TV has an inbuilt store where you can download apps like YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and many others. Additionally, it has a wide range of connectivity choices, including HDMI, USB ports, optical connectors, and others. Along with wireless BT, it offered dual band wifi as well.

A range of smart TVs in sizes ranging from 80cms (32") to 139cms have been introduced by the brand. Additionally, Zebronics is extending the scope of its service centres by collaborating with 500+ franchises for this market sector only, covering over 19000 PIN codes countrywide.

ZEB-55W2 is available at introductory pricing of Rs. 44,999/- in all leading retail stores across India and can be also purchased from their official website.