This Raksha Bandhan, this is the only gift guide you need to surprise your sibling

Raksha Bandhan's right around the corner and if you're still wondering what you want to gift your dear sis or brother, don't worry, we got you covered. This is the only guide you need to choose from to surprise your sibling with gifts that will live up to their utility and strengthen that sibling bond.



Ranging from some of the best and most affordable options in electronics to the most graceful options in fashion and accessories, here are 10 products you can consider.



Gadgets



realme C53

The newly launched realme C53 which is an amazing blend of a great camera performance and a stellar design is an ideal gifting option this Rakshabandhan. Housing a 108MP ultra-clear camera along with an 8MP selfie camera, this phone allows you to capture immersive images with great detailing and dynamic

range. The phone comes in two design options: Champion Golden and Champion Black. It is packed with top-of-the-line features like a 6.74 inches 90Hz Display with a Mini Capsule and strong battery support of 5000mAh with 18W Quick charge. realme C53 is packed with the powerful Octa-Core Chipset that offers outstanding performance. The phone is available in two storage variants: 4GB+128GB priced at ₹9,999 and 6GB+64GB priced at ₹10,999. The phone is available online.



Also Read: Raksha Bandhan Beauty Gifts: 15 beauty treats for your sister on Rakhi

realme Buds Air 5

The latest buds launched by realme are one of the most feature-packed gifts for your audiophile sibling. These buds provide an amazing audio experience with 50 dB active noise cancellations.The realme Buds Air 5 offers up to 38 hours of battery life that ensures a full day of audio playback and calling from a single charge. The IPX5-rated earphones provide complete water resistance that'd be useful while working out at the gym or running during rain. The realme Buds Air 5 pairs over Bluetooth 5.3 and offers fast pairing connectivity, making it practical for multi-tasking. These lightweight earphones house a 43mAh battery, each, while the case offers a 460mAh battery that offers 7 hours of music with just 10 minutes of charging. realme Buds Air 5 comes in 2 classy colors – Deep Sea Blue and Arctic White priced at ₹3,699 and is available online.



boAt Aavante Bar 503

boAt Aavante Bar 503 is yet another ideal gifting option that provides a theatre-like experience in your own living room. This stylish speaker features multiple connectivity modes with a built-in Mic that offers hassle-free connections. The speaker houses 1200 mAh which provides up to 4.5 hours of uninterrupted playback. This lightweight speaker can be easily carried around and lets you experience your favourite music whether you're indoors or outdoors. This speaker features Bluetooth 5.0 which makes it easily enabled to connect with your smartphones. The Aavante Bar 503 features Dual EQ Modes that have it all covered whether you want music with high bass or to soothe yourself with Sufi tunes with a balanced audio quality. This portable speaker is available in colour - Black and priced at ₹1,599 online.



Redmi Buds 4 Active

The newly launched Redmi Buds 4 Active, offered by Xiaomi is one of the most stylish and convenient gifting options. The buds offer up to 30 hours of playback time that would let your sibling enjoy a full day of music and calling with no worries. The earphones come with an IPX4 rating, which ensures complete water resistance while they’re working out or running through rain. It pairs over Bluetooth 5.3 and supports dual device connection, making it practical for multi-tasking. The 12mm dynamic driver delivers enhanced bass and heightened acoustics, providing a pleasing listening experience. The Redmi Buds 4 Active offers an immersive audio experience with its Environmental Noise Cancellation feature. These lightweight earphones pack a 34mAh battery along with a 440mAh for the case that ensures quick charging. The Redmi Buds 4 Active comes in 2 elegant colours – Bass Black and Air White priced at ₹1,399 and is available online.



Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz is a smartwatch that will make a perfect gift for your sibling if she has been on the lookout for a stylish and sturdy smartwatch. Your fitness-freak brother can always keep track of how his workouts are going thanks to the smartwatch's 100+ sports modes. This smartwatch supports heart rate and SpO2 rate monitoring along with regular alerts so that she can track her health stats. It offers a 1.69" full-touch display with a brightness of 500 nits Bluetooth v5.3 quick connectivity, and interruption-free calling. It also features more than 150+ cloud-based and customized watch faces. The ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz comes in five colours- Mist Grey, Jet Black, Live Green, Rose Pink, and Midnight Blue. It is available for ₹4,999 online.



Fashion & Fragrance



Lime elegance

A comfortable and chic gift for your sister for her vibrant personality. This Suit Set is a contemporary outfit that exudes both elegance and modernity. As she wears this outfit, she'll not only feel elegant and poised but will cherish it always for your thoughtful choice.

Price: ₹3999



Chic tan tote

Make your sister's day extra special by surprising her with this appealing tote bag. A perfect gift for Rakhi, PU Leather Tote Bag, that seamlessly blends fashion and functionality. With ample space to carry her essentials, this tote bag becomes a versatile companion for her daily ventures or special outings.

Price: ₹2099



Also Read: Check out this fashion gift guide for Raksha Bandhan