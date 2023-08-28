With the formulation of a draft Caravan Tourism Policy, the Andamans is set to welcome houses on wheels with open arms

Soon, visitors to the Andamans will be able to tour the Indian archipelago in caravans, for the government has introduced the Caravan Tourism Policy. Formulated by the Directorate of Information, Publicity and Tourism (IP&T), Andaman and Nicobar Administration, the draft Caravan Tourism Policy aims to regulate and boost Caravan Tourism in the Andamans and Nicobar islands. However, the policy also aims to maintain the equilibrium between boosting tourism opportunities and preserving the islands’ ecological integrity.

The IP&T will list the ‘exotic locations’, which will be places that are close to beaches, in the jungles and hills, where tourists who hire caravans will be able to park their house on wheels and have an adventurous and comfortable stay.

These ‘exotic locations’ will come with facilities such as electric power supply, water connection, lawns, outdoor barbeque and a caretaker-cum-guide. Depending on the package taken, details about which will arrive soon, travellers can stay, cook and enjoy their vacation.

Furthermore, the administration is also mulling the idea of allowing tourists to travel from one exotic location to another. But this would depend on the occupancy status of the chalked-out exotic locations. The idea is to allow tourists to travel around the island in the caravan over multiple days.

Taking a tour around Andamans in a caravan could prove to be more economical for tourists as well

What’s more, caravan parks will be developed at suitable locations, the administration has said, adding that caravan tourism will meet the growing demand for eco, adventure, beach and rural tourism.

The policy should work wonders for the archipelago, for thousands of tourists, both Indian and foreign, flock to the tropical paradise with flourising marine biodiversity and clear waters where they can engage in activities such as scuba diving, game fishing, jet skiing among others. And caravan tourism, it is believed, will offer travellers a unique way to check out the islands’ beaches, heritage sites and the vibrant culture.

The Andaman and Nicobar Administration will invite the public, tourism and government departments to contribute their suggestions about the proposed draft policy, which is available for review on the official website of the Directorate of Information, Publicity & Tourism.

Reports suggest that interested parties will have a 30-day window, from August 12 to September 12, 2023, to share their suggestions, comments, and inputs to the Directorate of Information, Publicity & Tourism.

In April last year, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation announced the launch of the state’s Caravan Tourism package. Each caravan, it was said, would accommodate up to six people, including two young adults.

The stats The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which is a union territory of India, comprises a total of 571 islands. Out of these, only 37 are currently inhabited.

Objective The main objective of ‘Caravan’ is to promote tourism and provide a pleasant stay to the tourists while maintaining the ecological integrity.

Features found in the caravans Air-conditioning

Luxurious bunk beds

Lounge area with mood lights and recliners

Foldable tables and chairs

Kitchenette

Bathroom

Power backup

A 360-degree security camera and

GPS navigation

