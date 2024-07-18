Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for July 19 - 25

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

The current situation requires better insight and a pause for reflection. Dare to be different, but don’t overdo it. An excellent opportunity will be offered in the pursuit of education and scholarships. It’s time to get to work. Seeking divine guidance, surrounding yourself with wise gurus, friends, and healers is advisable. Lucky colour: Bright blue

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

New ideas will mushroom. Do not allow minor bumps to hinder your communication with others. A new beginning with the blessings of the divine and your loved ones awaits. A forgiving and compassionate review of the past is required. You can resolve any challenge, provided you don’t interfere with other’s issues. Lucky colours: White, blue



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Life is wonderful, thrive through the power of positive thinking. An inspiration, with success and hardships, is your life story. You motivate others in the most humble ways. The days ahead are full of activities with immediate results. Keep your communication crisp and precise. An emotional situation will keep you on your toes. Lucky colours: Yellow, beige

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

You must release yourself from your past. Consider taking a more uplifting approach. Your hard work will be rewarded, and moving on to your next project is on the cards. Awards, rewards, scholarships, or promotions are foreseen. Your old age is blessed with abundance, pension, and family love. Lucky colours: Rose gold, rust orange

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

For those seeking an opportunity in your profession, seek out other possibilities too. Nurture yourself and your loved ones, as you are gifted with the power of selfless love. People will look up to you for advice. Financial needs will be fulfilled in the most magical and unexpected ways. Splurge on an expensive gift for yourself. Lucky colour: Pink

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

A situation will require divine support and holistic guidance. Ask, and you shall receive. Over confidence can hinder your judgmental powers. An exciting new challenge can keep you on your toes. You have what it takes to be successful. Review your contracts and documents very thoroughly. It’s time to act upon your plans. Lucky colours: Beige, blue