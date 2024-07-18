Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for July 19 - 25

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
The current situation requires better insight and a pause for reflection. Dare to be different, but don’t overdo it. An excellent opportunity will be offered in the pursuit of education and scholarships. It’s time to get to work. Seeking divine guidance, surrounding yourself with wise gurus, friends, and healers is advisable. Lucky colour: Bright blue
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
New ideas will mushroom. Do not allow minor bumps to hinder your communication with others. A new beginning with the blessings of the divine and your loved ones awaits. A forgiving and compassionate review of the past is required. You can resolve any challenge, provided you don’t interfere with other’s issues. Lucky colours: White, blue
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Life is wonderful, thrive through the power of positive thinking. An inspiration, with success and hardships, is your life story. You motivate others in the most humble ways. The days ahead are full of activities with immediate results. Keep your communication crisp and precise. An emotional situation will keep you on your toes. Lucky colours: Yellow, beige
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
You must release yourself from your past. Consider taking a more uplifting approach. Your hard work will be rewarded, and moving on to your next project is on the cards. Awards, rewards, scholarships, or promotions are foreseen. Your old age is blessed with abundance, pension, and family love. Lucky colours: Rose gold, rust orange
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
For those seeking an opportunity in your profession, seek out other possibilities too. Nurture yourself and your loved ones, as you are gifted with the power of selfless love. People will look up to you for advice. Financial needs will be fulfilled in the most magical and unexpected ways. Splurge on an expensive gift for yourself. Lucky colour: Pink
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
A situation will require divine support and holistic guidance. Ask, and you shall receive. Over confidence can hinder your judgmental powers. An exciting new challenge can keep you on your toes. You have what it takes to be successful. Review your contracts and documents very thoroughly. It’s time to act upon your plans. Lucky colours: Beige, blue
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
A great deal of activities await with immediate results. Keep your communication skills active. Everything in life happens for a reason. Release regret and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Search for the silver lining, and you will be happy. Stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence and claim your personal power like a true diva. Lucky colours: Off-white, orange
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
You are growing spiritually as you are ready to cross over towards the spiritual path. Do what you know is right for you. A very happy ending will result in a new beginning. Your karmic cycle of this lifetime comes to a completion. Wisdom and objectivity are important now. Stay true to your integrity. A situation will require honest and open communication. Lucky colours: Golden, yellow
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
Believe in yourself and take the leap of faith. Listen to your heart and do what gives you joy. When you give, you also receive. Being resistant to changes can be a little overwhelming. Monitor your expenses. Embrace your inner child. New friends or rekindled relationships can keep you in high spirits. Keep the child within you alive. Lucky colour: Dark Purple
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Situations or topics of love will make your heart flutter. It will be better if you just make a decision. Overanalysing a problem is not the solution. Find a compromise. Your dreams will come true. Just believe in yourself, as this marks the end of a difficult situation. Lucky colour: Purple
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
A sudden revelation will offer you freedom. Break free of procrastination and embrace the opportunities that change brings. It’s time to take action for a cause. A partnership with a like-minded person will bring you great rewards in the future. Great progress is foreseen. Lucky colour: Olive green
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
A great deal of activity with sudden and favourable results is the highlight of this week. Keep your communication skills active. New resources of money, time, or support are on the cards. A change in job or a promotion are foreseen. Everything in life is happening for a reason and by the will of God. Lucky colour: Teal green