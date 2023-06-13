Why antique rugs are increasingly popular for modern decor

If you are under the impression that only contemporary rugs will go with contemporary décor you are wrong. The truth is antique rugs make striking centrepieces, especially when they are teamed up with contemporary, minimalistic furnishings.

Antique rugs come with centuries of stories woven into their pile and are aesthetically pleasing. They offer a more sustainable option in this age dominated by factory production and synthetic materials. They are handmade creations and showcase the skills of artisans.

Durability

Most antique rugs are naturally antibacterial as they are handmade from natural fibres, such as wool and silk, and will last for generations. They have a higher price tag but it is an investment that will stand the test of time. Hand-knotted antique rugs, unlike some cheap, factory-made modern carpets, have already been around for decades.

Sustainability

Buying an antique rug is also a sustainable choice as they are made using coloured natural dyes (rather than synthetic dyes with harmful chemicals). Rugs manufactured before the mid-19th century are likely to be coloured with natural dyes. And now we see an increased interest by modern carpet and rug manufacturers in using natural dyes. Hence, you will find contemporary, antique-style rugs that are also sustainably made.

A handmade rug is a work of art

Handmade artworks

We see a renewed interest in the value of handmade artisan objects, such as woodwork, crockery, and textiles. All rugs and carpets were woven by hand before the advent of machinery, and each one was unique as they were infused with the creative stamp of their maker. A floor covering is not just a decorative object but a precious piece of art.

Traditional designs

Many of the designs featured in antique rugs are long-established traditions handed down from maker to maker. Each and every motif will be envisioned by a master weaver and they may reflect the unique characteristics of the workshop where they were crafted. Each rug will have a story to tell and will enliven your space and become a talking point with guests.

Warm aesthetic

Modern homes can often have a cold aesthetic, without ornate decorations. The addition of an antique rug with its rich colours, intricate patterns and a lustrous texture will immediately bring warmth to the space. You can make a modern home with bare white walls more inviting instantly with an antique rug.

