Gunjan Gupta’s ‘Everyday Yesterday’ explores the complexities of Indian culture

With a trademark playful approach towards material and form, Gunjan Gupta’s work represents new applications of India’s handmade and craft vernacular. Through serendipitous occurrences that emerge from iterative play and stacking disparate objects and materials, she reveals the delicate interplay between India’s cultural contradictions. With a Master’s degree in Furniture Design from Central Saint Martins, London, she is the founder of Studio Wrap, a New Delhi-based interior and furniture design studio. As an independent artist-curator, she produces GG Collectibles. Her perspectives on India are communicated via collectible design objects, curatorial roles, and an ongoing practice that questions the rules of society, hierarchy, and ultimately, oneself.

Gunjan has just launched her new collection Everyday Yesterday which comprises conceptual objects in her signature vocabulary of materials, crafting techniques and unique narratives. “The objects explore the complexities of Indian culture, highlighting the balance between expert craftsmanship and resourceful jugaad, by ingeniously combining artistry with functionality, making them international quality aspirational artworks rooted in Indian culture and tradition. Using a distinctive, playful style through a research-based approach to material innovation, these pieces showcase an innovative re-imagination of India’s handmade and craft traditions while staying true to its aesthetic legacies,” she explains.

Also read: 5 home decor products to elevate your interiors

The Pot is HER Totem Pole

Some of the designs in this collection include: The Pot is HER Totem Pole is Gunjan’s signature matkas tool tables that morph into a series of four pots inspired by the sacred feminine, stacked on each other, typically like a totem pole that sometimes uses human forms telling a story of fertility and beauty associated with the primordial form. The MudaWala Throne is inspired by the bicycle vendors of India that carry mobile shops on their backs, appearing to be framed in a halo of their ware. The thrones are part of a famous throne series that have been exhibited widely across the world and institutionally acquired. The thrones capture a stack of India’s bamboo stools known as the muda on a seat made of bicycle parts wrapped in leather. The piece is part of MAD Musee Arts Decoratifs in Paris’ permanent collection of chairs. Then there is the first of its kind, GG Collectible jewellery, a set of miniatures of Gunjan’s iconic designs that interpret a chair, thaali stack, and matkaa represented as a series of rings in silver and stone.

Gunjan Gupta

Colours and the design inspiration for Everyday Yesterday, Gunjan says “are inextricably tied together. Some are punchy and in unusual or unexpected juxtapositions, while other colours are more neutral.”

The designs, she also tells us, have evolved over the years through a research-based practice. The materials are wide ranging from miniature furniture made in gold leaf , pure silver and semi-precious stones to stone and digitally printed leather, jute and marble.

Also read: Faaya Brittany Collection is an exquisite fusion of classic French toile and contemporary design

Tips from Gunjan

The Pot is HER Totem Pole can be used both as a sculpture and a table, and will effortlessly complement any colour scheme you choose. On the other hand, the Aloo Bori Couch is a perfect blend of art and functionality, adding a touch of effortless style to your space. You can pair it with wall artwork to create an exciting composition for your room. These designs feature neutral tones and versatile designs that seamlessly blend into any space. Their unique materiality adds spark and value, making them stand-out statement pieces that will enhance the beauty of your home.

Price on request.

Available online.



Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain