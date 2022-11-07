Here are some ways to keep your pets warm this winter

It's time for you to provide your pets with additional attention and security as mercury levels drop across the nation. Since it can get very chilly in winter in some regions of India, it's best to make some fast adaptations to your pet's routines. Here are some suggestions for keeping your pet buddies cosy and warm during the winter.

Wrap them up in woollens:

In the cold, going outside without a sweater is simply unthinkable. Pets are subject to the same rules. Select from a range of choices for your cats and dogs. If you're taking them for a stroll, make sure you choose the appropriate size and keep them warm. If you have birds and bunnies, you can drape a shawl over their cages, leaving a little opening for air circulation.

Keep them hydrated: The need for water consumption in your pet decreases over the winter. Dehydration, however, poses a serious threat to their lives. Because of this, make sure their water dishes are never empty. Keep a close eye on them to see if they are getting enough water. Take a water bottle with you whenever you take them for a walk.

Accidents indoors: Winter weather might cause inadvertent indoor urination. Take the pets outside frequently so they can urinate. Pets who hold their poop for too long may develop urinary tract infections. Consider potty training your pets indoors. To be sure, there are two options: pee pads and pee trays.

Arrange warm bedding: Never let your pet sleep on the cold floor during winter. Make sure they have warm and cosy bedding. Place the bedding in a warm spot, preferably where they sleep every day. Make sure the area is cleaned regularly with water and a pet-friendly floor cleaner.

Keep their outdoor hours restricted to daytime: Try to keep your pets indoors, especially during the night. Go out for walks with them during the late morning hours. Being exposed to the sun during these hours will give them much-needed Vitamin D.

Check for hypothermia: If the temperature drops severely, your pet needs special attention. Your pets need to be protected from the freeze as they aren't covered by fur. If your pet is picking up their paws off the floor, it is a sign that the weather is too cold for them. In case there's a drop in your pet's body temperature, make sure you cover them up with warm blankets and feed them hot drinks.