The rising trend of black alkaline water among Indian celebrities

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, people have become more concerned with maintaining a fit and toned body, which has improved dietary practices. Hydration is the easiest and most efficient way to maintain healthy, glowing skin. One of the fanciest trends that is currently sweeping celebrities is black water.

Also read: Here are six yoga exercises to keep you fit and glowing for the festive season

According to reports, black water is ideal as it provides the skin with all the nutrients and alkaline energy needed. Bollywood celebrities are leading the way when it comes to leading a fit and healthy lifestyle. They manage to maintain their regimens despite their demanding schedules and put extra effort in their food and water intake. Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal, and filmmaker Karan Johar were recently seen holding bottles of alkaline water.

The distinctive black alkaline water has traveled extensively over the world and is currently making waves in the South and Bollywood film industries. Stars like Dinesh Karthik and Shruti Hasan have been seen drinking black water. Indian athletes like Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav, Dhutee Chand, and many other famous sportspersons have also made the switch to the much-discussed black alkaline water brand Evocus, said sources.

Also read: 5 tips to manage your sugar levels

Sources added that black alkaline water has added minerals, a pH of 8 or higher, ultra-hydrating, detoxifying, and anti-ageing properties. This calorie-free water is also well known for its advantages such as improved detoxification, increased immunity, metabolism, and gut acid preservation.

Reports state that celebrities like Malaika Arora, Karishma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Badshah, Tiger Shroff, Manish Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Urvashi Rautela, Sonam Bajwa, and many others have been seen using black alkaline water.