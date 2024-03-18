5 ways to enhance your sleep routine

World Sleep Day just passed by — it is observed annually on March 15 to highlight the importance of sleep in maintaining overall health and well-being. World Sleep Day serves as a global call to action to raise awareness about sleep disorders and promote healthy sleep habits. This year, it advocated sleep equity for global health. While the day has gone, it’s never too late to learn a thing or two about better sleep. After all, in a world filled with anxiety owing to our lifestyle choices and rat races we chase, all of us need to know how to get good sleep; it’s the most important thing we can do to nourish our body and mind. Let’s take a look at 5 ways you can enhance your beauty sleep:
Lessen screen time: Limiting exposure to screens before bedtime can improve sleep quality. The blue light emitted by electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and computers can disrupt the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. Try to avoid screens at least an hour before bed to allow your mind to unwind and prepare for sleep.
Quality mattress: Investing in a quality mattress is essential for achieving sound sleep and maintaining good back health. If your mattress fails to provide adequate support and interrupts your sleep, it may not be the right fit for you.
Calming music: Listening to soothing and calming music before bedtime can significantly contribute to a peaceful sleep. Music has the power to relax the mind and reduce stress, creating an ideal environment for rest. Choose gentle melodies or nature sounds that promote a tranquil atmosphere, helping you unwind and prepare for a restful night. Consider creating a bedtime playlist with your favourite calming tunes to make it a consistent part of your nightly routine.
Essential oils: They are called 'essential' for a reason! An essential oil can help you transition more easily to a relaxed and meditative state and calm your mind. There are numerous essential oils available in the market — lavender oil, sandalwood oil, frankincense oil, cypress oil — that can prove to be beneficial to calm the mind.
Herbal tea: Unlike caffeinated beverages, herbal tea contains only herbs that soothe the mind and promote restful sleep. Chamomile, valerian root, lemongrass, and peppermint are among the herbal teas known for their effectiveness in alleviating insomnia.