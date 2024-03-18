5 ways to enhance your sleep routine

World Sleep Day just passed by — it is observed annually on March 15 to highlight the importance of sleep in maintaining overall health and well-being. World Sleep Day serves as a global call to action to raise awareness about sleep disorders and promote healthy sleep habits. This year, it advocated sleep equity for global health. While the day has gone, it’s never too late to learn a thing or two about better sleep. After all, in a world filled with anxiety owing to our lifestyle choices and rat races we chase, all of us need to know how to get good sleep; it’s the most important thing we can do to nourish our body and mind. Let’s take a look at 5 ways you can enhance your beauty sleep:



Lessen screen time: Limiting exposure to screens before bedtime can improve sleep quality. The blue light emitted by electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and computers can disrupt the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. Try to avoid screens at least an hour before bed to allow your mind to unwind and prepare for sleep.