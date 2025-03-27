Best pre-workout snacks to boost energy and improve performance

Protein shakes or protein bars

Perfect for when you're on the go, these quick, nutritious options provide a good balance of protein and energy to fuel your workout. They support muscle recovery and keep you feeling full without weighing you down

Bananas

Bananas are a top choice for a pre-workout snack, often recommended by gym trainers. They contain nearly twice the carbs of fruits like apples and oranges, making them a more substantial energy source to sustain longer workout sessions.

Boiled eggs

Boiled eggs are an excellent protein source, packed with nutrients from the yolk. Pair them with a slice of whole-wheat bread for a balanced snack that provides sustained energy for your workout.