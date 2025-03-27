Mind and Body

Best pre-workout snacks to boost energy and improve performance

Avoid working out on an empty stomach
The image is used for representative purposes only (Image source: Unsplash)
The image is used for representative purposes only (Image source: Unsplash)
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Eating something before hitting the gym is essential for maintaining energy levels and optimising performance. While you don’t need a heavy meal, going in on an empty stomach can affect endurance and disrupt your workout. On the other hand, eating too much can leave you feeling sluggish and bloated. Finding the right balance can be tricky. Here are five great pre-workout snacks to fuel your session without weighing you down.

Fuel your workout with these five power-packed snack options

Oatmeal with fruits

If you prefer a more filling pre-workout meal, oatmeal is a perfect choice. Prepare overnight oats with mixed berries and top them with fresh yogurt for a quick, nutritious boost. This combination provides sustained energy, keeping you fueled for longer workout sessions.

Greek yogurt parfait with berries and granola

A protein-packed snack to support muscle recovery. Layer creamy Greek yogurt with antioxidant-rich berries and crunchy granola for a balanced mix of protein, carbs, and texture.

Protein shakes or protein bars

Perfect for when you're on the go, these quick, nutritious options provide a good balance of protein and energy to fuel your workout. They support muscle recovery and keep you feeling full without weighing you down

Bananas

Bananas are a top choice for a pre-workout snack, often recommended by gym trainers. They contain nearly twice the carbs of fruits like apples and oranges, making them a more substantial energy source to sustain longer workout sessions.

Boiled eggs

Boiled eggs are an excellent protein source, packed with nutrients from the yolk. Pair them with a slice of whole-wheat bread for a balanced snack that provides sustained energy for your workout.

The image is used for representative purposes only (Image source: Unsplash)
Try Katrina Kaif’s favourite post-workout smoothie for muscle recovery and stamina
Food
Exercise
healthy
pre-workout
pre-workout routine
pre-workout snacks

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com