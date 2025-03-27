Best pre-workout snacks to boost energy and improve performance

Eating something before hitting the gym is essential for maintaining energy levels and optimising performance. While you don’t need a heavy meal, going in on an empty stomach can affect endurance and disrupt your workout. On the other hand, eating too much can leave you feeling sluggish and bloated. Finding the right balance can be tricky. Here are five great pre-workout snacks to fuel your session without weighing you down.
Oatmeal with fruits
If you prefer a more filling pre-workout meal, oatmeal is a perfect choice. Prepare overnight oats with mixed berries and top them with fresh yogurt for a quick, nutritious boost. This combination provides sustained energy, keeping you fueled for longer workout sessions.
Greek yogurt parfait with berries and granola
A protein-packed snack to support muscle recovery. Layer creamy Greek yogurt with antioxidant-rich berries and crunchy granola for a balanced mix of protein, carbs, and texture.
Protein shakes or protein bars
Perfect for when you're on the go, these quick, nutritious options provide a good balance of protein and energy to fuel your workout. They support muscle recovery and keep you feeling full without weighing you down
Bananas
Bananas are a top choice for a pre-workout snack, often recommended by gym trainers. They contain nearly twice the carbs of fruits like apples and oranges, making them a more substantial energy source to sustain longer workout sessions.
Boiled eggs
Boiled eggs are an excellent protein source, packed with nutrients from the yolk. Pair them with a slice of whole-wheat bread for a balanced snack that provides sustained energy for your workout.