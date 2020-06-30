Planning a date night this weekend at your home and need an entrée that would go well with the cocktails? Look no further, as Dipak Adhikary, executive chef at Hyderabad’s Mercure Hyderabad KCP dishes out this easy-to-make starter at home. "Beetroot and gin-cured salmon with pickled cucumber is a quick starter and would taste great with any gin cocktail,” says the chef. He adds that it is one of the most sought-after snacks in their menu as it creates a fine balance of flavours as the salmon is topped with tangy pickled cucumber which makes for a delicious dish. However, it might take some prep time, so you might want to start early.

Chef Deepak Adhikary





Beetroot and Gin-Cured salmon with Pickled cucumber

Ingredients:

Salmon: 1 boneless and skinless side

(around 800 grams from the thick end)

Beetroot: 300 grams, washed and peeled

Brown sugar: 400 grams

Table salt: 300 grams

Black pepper: 1 tablespoon

Limes: 3, zested

Juniper berries: 2 teaspoon, crushed

Mustard Pest: 3 tablespoon

Gin: 150ml





Method:



For the pickled cucumber:

First whisk the white wine vinegar with the caster sugar and 2 tablespoon of water. Pour over the cucumber slices, mix well and leave it to pickle for several hours.





For the beetroot and gin-cured salmon:

Put the beetroot, sugar and salt in a food processor and make a purée, then add the remaining ingredients and make a smooth paste.



Pour half of the paste into a large container big enough to hold the fish and paste, lay the salmon on top and pour on the remaining paste. Cover and freeze it for 12 hours.



Remove the salmon and mix the paste once more. Put the salmon back and with a spoon apply the paste on the fish, cover and chill for a further 12 hours.



Wash the salmon under cold running water and discard the paste. Slice the salmon into two centimetre thick strips and serve it with pickled cucumber