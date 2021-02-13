It’s the season of love and what’s better than to pamper yourself or your loved with sinful desserts! Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Tata Sky Cooking shares some easy-to-make recipes you can try at home and surprise your that someone special person in your life.

Apple Crumble Muffin



Prep. Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 30-35 min

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

 Green Apple, chopped - 2 (big)

 Refined flour (maida) - 80

 Grams + 1 cup

 Oats - 20 grams

 Butter - 160 grams

 Brown Sugar - 150 grams

 Sugar - 60 grams

 Cinnamon powder - 1 tsp

 Baking powder - ½ tsp

 Baking soda - ½ tsp

 Eggs - 2

 Vanilla essence - 1 tsp

 Yogurt - 100 grams



Method:

1. Take a bowl, add refined flour, oats, 60 grams butter, 50 grams brown sugar, 10 grams sugar and cinnamon powder in the bowl and mix well to make crumbles.

2. In a sieve, add refined flour, baking powder, baking soda and aerate it in a bowl.

3. Take another bowl, add 100 grams butter, 100 grams brown sugar and 50 grams sugar in it and mix well to make a creamy texture.

4. Break 2 eggs in the bowl and mix well. whisk it well with a whisker.

5. Add vanilla essence, yogurt and apple in the bowl and mix it.

6. Now, add the aerated refined flour mixture in it and fold it.

7. Pre-heat the oven at 180 degrees for 5-10 minutes.

8. take a baking over tray; add the batter in the silicon moulds and keep in the tray. keep some space the moulds for crumble.

9. Finally, add crumbles on the batter in the moulds. Press it from the top.

10. Bake it in the oven for 25-30 minutes.

11. Serve it with tea or coffee.

Banana Fruit Custard Chocolate Toast

Prep time: 15 min

Cook time: 10 min

Serves: 2



Ingredients

 Milk - 2 cups

 Sugar - 4 tablespoons

 Custard powder - 2 tablespoons

 Chopped assorted fruits - 2 cups

 Chopped cashew nuts and raisins - 1 tablespoon (optional)

 Chocolate spread - 1 tbsp

 Bread slice - 4

 Whipping cream - ½ cup

 Mint sprig - for garnish

Method:

1. Heat 2 cups of milk in a pan or vessel on medium heat. Add sugar and continue stirring so that the sugar is dissolved well. Mix the custard powder in 2 tablespoons of milk in a small bowl, to make a smooth paste. Ensure there are no lumps in it.

2. Now add this custard mixture to the boiling milk and keep on stirring. Cook on a low flame till the milk begins to thicken.

3. Once the milk reaches the desired consistency or medium consistency, switch off the flame. Allow it to cool down completely.

4. Add Chopped fruits, stir well and keep it aside.

5. Spread the chocolate sauce on each bread and place another slice of bread on top.

6. Heat the grill add some butter and place the chocolate sandwich on it and grill both side till golden.

7. Take out in serving plate pour fruit custard on top of the sandwich.

Photo courtesy: Foodie Flavours on Unsplash