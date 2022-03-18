Hola Hyderabad: Boss babes of Hyderabad

Women’s Day celebrations in Hyderabad were at their peak last week. IIHM invited 25 women, entrepreneurs/achievers, from the city for a thoughtfully curated five-course lunch. It was organised by Earnest Emanuel and Supriyo Chakraborty from IIHM. Shivani Mohan, Swati Sucharita, Aparna Gorepati, Sarita Sarkar, Shivani Mohan were a few amongst others who were invited.

Chef Chalapathi Rao and Chef Ruheen

Another well-thought-out event in honour of women was by Chef Chalapathi Rao (Head Chef — Simply South) wherein he had invited some very skilled female chefs who have shattered the glass ceiling in a rather male-dominated field. A number of prominent city chefs made it to the list — Sous Chef Sanjam Chattwani (Trident), Pâtissier Tulika Singh (ITC Kakatiya), Chocolatier Deepa Reddy (Foncé Café), Home Chef Anjum, Home Chef Ruheen, and Master Chef Telugu Season 1 winner Krishna Tejaswi. A special lunch menu was curated by Chef Rao featuring the most delectable of his creations at the restaurant.

Awards and recognitions

Cure Foundation hosts yearly events in order to raise funds for cancer patients. Dr Vijay Anand heads this institution and is a Cancer Consultant for LV Prasad Eye Institute. This year, they merged the Cancer Congress event with International Women’s Day celebrations and it was nothing short of grand. The ‘Cancer Crusaders Golf Championship - 2022’ — an overwhelming success with over 350 golfer participants. Guests of honour Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, I&C and IT; Dr Varaprasad Reddy, Managing Director, Shantha Biotechnics Ltd; Pullela Gopichand, former Indian badminton player and Gagan Narang, Olympian shooter; graced the occasion. The unique ‘MYRA’ event had women achievers from different walks of life along with child cancer survivors, Tollywood stars and ace golfers joining the ramp walk.

Samaira Wallani

Title Winner of Glammon Mrs India Plus Size 2021, Samaira Wallani celebrated her success party with friends, family and her supporters at a sundowner! There was a cake cutting followed by a felicitation of her squad who helped her in winning the title, as she proudly says — it’s all teamwork!

Foncé Chocolatier celebrated the contribution of women artists of the city on the occasion of International Women’s Day by inviting path-breaking women artists over a rendezvous High-Tea. The idea behind the event was to celebrate women leaders pushing limits and letting their creativity shape their reality.

What’s ahead

That’s about it for this week, but let me give you a sneak peek of what to expect ahead! After two years of no Holi celebrations due to Covid-19, this year seems to be a promising one for Mana Hyderabadis. I’ve heard about some celebrity appearances like Amisha Patel, Tanuj Mahashabde (of Tarak Mehta fame) etc. See you next week!



Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.



(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of Telangana Artist’s Association.)